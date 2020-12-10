Nissan LEAF lights up Ortigas Christmas tree to spread the holiday spirit in Philippines

Nissan in the Philippines ignites the Christmas spirit in Metro Manila with the Nissan LEAF by lighting up Ortigas Center’s giant Christmas tree to demonstrate the powerful V2X technology from the world’s first mass-produced electric vehicle.

Present at the Christmas tree lighting activity were were Lone District of Pasig City Rep. Roman Romulo, Barangay San Antonio Captain Raymond Lising, representatives of the Ortigas Center Association Inc., lead by General Manager Mr. Adelo Jandayan.

The vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology of the world’s first mass market electric vehicle (EV) enables bi-directional charging to use energy from the LEAF battery to power home and office, or simply give back energy to the power grid.

“Nissan and Pasig City share a common vision of a smarter, safer, and more sustainable future, and the adoption of electric vehicles in the country is an important part of this future. We hope that the Nissan LEAF, lighting this Christmas tree in one of the country’s foremost business centers, offers a shining symbol of hope and a bright future for Filipinos,” says President and Managing Director for Nissan in the Philippines Atsushi Najima.

Nissan will also be displaying the Nissan LEAF to showcase the powerful V2X technology by lighting Christmas trees in Glorietta on December 11 to 13, and Alabang Town Center on December 18 to 20.

