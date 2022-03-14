Nissan LEAF and Armada repeat as KBB.com “5-year Cost to Own” award winners

The 2022 Nissan LEAF and Nissan Armada are on winning streaks when it comes to KBB.com’s annual 5-Year Cost to Own Awards – five years in a row for the LEAF electric vehicle and two years in a row for the flagship Armada full-size SUV

According to KBB.com, the “5-Year Cost to Own” evaluations take into consideration depreciation, expected fuel costs, finance and insurance fees, maintenance and repair costs, and state fees. “This data allows new-car shoppers to see the big picture of what a new vehicle will cost them over time, helping them to save money by choosing a vehicle that best meets their needs and their long-term budget,” said Janice Yoell, senior manager of valuations for Kelley Blue Book.

For 2022, Nissan demonstrated its commitment to affordable mass-market electric cars by lowering the MSRP1 of all LEAF models. For example, the LEAF S has a starting MSRP of $27,400, and purchasers may also be eligible for potential federal tax credit of up to $7,500.2 LEAF also offers more standard key EV-focused features for 2022, including a CHAdeMO Quick Charge Port and portable 240-volt charging cable for every model.

Every LEAF features a comprehensive suite of advanced technologies, including available ProPILOT Assist, standard Safety Shield® 360 and available NissanConnect® services.

The 2022 Armada was redesigned inside and out for the 2021 model year. It continues to bring high levels of authentic capability and premium style, comfort and connectivity. All told, it offers the most standard horsepower and safety technologies in its class3.

For 2022, Armada Platinum grade includes a one-touch power-folding function to the 3rd row seat to its long list of standard convenience features. Powered by a proven 5.6-liter Endurance® V8 engine, the 2022 Armada offers best-in-class4 standard 400 horsepower, and standard 8,500 lbs. maximum towing capacity5.

SOURCE: Nissan