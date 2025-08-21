Nissan launches X-Trail Nismo in Japan

Nissan today announced the launch of the first-ever, X-Trail Nismo in Japan

Developed under the concept of a “Grand Touring SUV that delivers a passionate experience,” the X-Trail Nismo embodies the philosophy of all NISMO road cars by blending race-bred performance with everyday drivability. Its aerodynamic performance and design aesthetics are derived from racing technology, while its exclusive tuning delivers engaging driving performance.

NISMO-tuned chassis and “e-4ORCE” ensure optimal performance

The X-Trail Nismo has been tuned to deliver excellent cornering ability, enjoyable acceleration and a refined ride. The suspension features Kayaba Swing Valve shock absorbers — a first for Nissan. This technology balances the competing needs of minimizing body motion — a challenge specific to high-riding SUVs — while maximizing ride comfort.

The e-4ORCE electric-drive all-wheel control technology is specifically tuned for the X-Trail Nismo. It increases rear-wheel drive distribution and controls the front tires for directional turning, enhancing line-tracing while accelerating through corners. In addition, acceleration characteristics and front-rear drive distribution are tuned for each drive mode, providing an enjoyable driving experience in a wide variety of driving conditions.

The X-Trail Nismo rides on Michelin Pilot Sport EV tires, which maximize the performance of the NISMO-tuned e-4ORCE. The 20-inch wheels feature wider rims to improve steering response, and the power steering has been optimized to complement the suspension and tires.

A dynamic powertrain befitting a grand touring SUV

The X-Trail Nismo incorporates a specially tuned vehicle control module (VCM) offering a SPORT mode that prioritizes responsiveness, and an AUTO mode designed for mid to high range acceleration — allowing drivers to enjoy both speed and comfort in everyday scenarios.

Design blends NISMO identity with SUV functionality

The X-Trail Nismo’s design embodies the strength and reliability of an SUV seamlessly integrated with distinctive NISMO styling that delivers impressive aerodynamic performance and outstanding all-around driving dynamics.

The front end includes dark chrome accents that sweep horizontally above the grille, seamlessly integrating with the signature lamps to emphasize a bold, wide stance.

The front under spoiler, adorned with a central NISMO logo, generates downforce.

Vibrant red-accented side under spoilers amplify this effect by broadening the negative pressure zone beneath the vehicle.

At the rear, a diffuser-shaped lower edge and racing-inspired rear fog lamps evoke motorsport aesthetics.

The X-Trail Nismo’s exclusive 20-inch aluminum wheels have a wide center opening to improve brake cooling and a flat outer rim to streamline airflow. Using Enkei’s MAT process, the wheels achieve both lightness and high rigidity.

Combined, these functional design elements enhance performance by generating downforce without increasing air resistance (reducing lift by 29% compared to the base model).

Interior combines comfort and sportiness

Featuring a black foundation with striking red accents throughout, the interior preserves the renowned comfort and practicality of the X-Trail while infusing the premium quality and dynamic sportiness of NISMO models.

For those seeking greater sportiness, NISMO-tuned Recaro sports seats* are available as an option. They provide high levels of support to suppress body movement during cornering, helping the driver feel at one with the vehicle. Equipped with a power reclining mechanism and heating, they also offer superior comfort.

Sales of the X-Trail Nismo are scheduled to commence on September 24 in Japan.

* Manufacturer option

SOURCE: Nissan