Nissan launches virtual showroom in Philippines, Brand first in Asia and Oceania

Nissan in the Philippines has enhanced its digital strategy with the introduction of the brand’s first virtual showroom in the Asia & Oceania region, giving customers immersive online access to the current Nissan line-up.

“Nissan is dedicated to shaping an innovative, human-centric future for the Philippines. The launch of the first virtual showroom in the region for Nissan is a strong example that we consistently innovate to benefit the customer journey, especially in the face of challenges such as the pandemic,” says President and Managing Director for Nissan in the Philippines Atsushi Najima.

The virtual showroom in the recently updated Nissan Philippines website allows customers to move around and interact with every vehicle in the current Nissan line-up on ‘display.’ Simulating the experience inside physical Nissan dealerships around the country, the virtual showroom offers a 360-degree view of both the virtual space and each product, as well as allows the customer to zoom in and out and navigate to every direction. This newly developed 360-degree view component is also the first for the brand to launch globally.

Each of the vehicles on display have clickable ‘hotspots’ to instantly show more information about the car, and its key features. ‘Exterior hotspots’ lead to a carousel view of the main vehicle information and leads to the vehicle’s landing page. ‘Interior hotspots’ have been customized to lead to a 360-degree view inside the vehicle, additionally providing more digital hotspots to deliver information on car specifications.

The enhanced website’s landing pages for each vehicle are now equipped with an interactive viewing feature, adding a colorizer option where customers can view the vehicles’ various color variants in various angles. Each vehicle’s landing page also have new product walk-around videos that share the excitement of discovering Nissan products, and highlights the benefits of Nissan Intelligent Mobility for vehicles with these features.

“Under a secure and safe ‘new normal,’ the virtual showroom is one innovative way for us to push possibilities so that customers can seamlessly experience the Nissan brand from a digital platform right until they drive our vehicles. The virtual showroom not only brings new kind of excitement in experiencing Nissan products for Filipinos, but also ensures that our customers remain safe during the pandemic,” concludes Najima.

SOURCE: Nissan