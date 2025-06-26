Nissan launches third generation e-Power technology in Europe

New e-Power delivers enhanced efficiency, fewer emissions and a quieter drive

Nearly a decade after its global debut, Nissan is launching the most advanced form of its unique e-Power technology.

First launched in Europe four years ago, e-Power was developed to deliver an electric-drive experience without the need to plug in – combining the smooth, effortless acceleration and refinement of an EV with the everyday convenience of traditional combustion power.

The third generation system has been comprehensively re-engineered for even better fuel efficiency, lower emissions and elevated refinement. New e-Power will further smooth the transition from fuel towards zero emissions.

The range and convenience of diesel, with the refinement and responsiveness of an EV

At the heart of the e-Power is a unique principle which delivers real customer benefits: the petrol engine is used only to generate electricity which is distributed directly to the electric motor to drive the wheels, as well as to charge the battery if needed.

Unlike traditional hybrids, there is no complicated gearbox and coupling to combine petrol power and electric energy to drive the wheels, meaning response is instant and the drive is always smooth, just like an EV. And like an EV, the regenerative braking system on e-Power converts kinetic energy into electrical energy, fed back into the battery.

New e-Power takes this concept and elevates it further to deliver a best-in-class* balance of performance, EV-like refinement and real-world fuel efficiency – but with the range and flexibility of a traditional combustion engine vehicle.

When installed in the European Qashqai, the new, third generation e-Power brings major improvements across every key area:

Fuel consumption: reduced to 4.5L/100km (WLTP) – best-in-segment figures

equating to a potential range of 1200km

reduced to – best-in-segment figures equating to a CO 2 emissions lowered from 116g/km to 102g/km a 12% reduction compared with the current iteration

lowered from a 12% reduction compared with the current iteration Cabin noise: reduced by up to 5.6dB compared to previous generation – offering EV-like refinement

reduced by up to compared to previous generation – offering EV-like refinement +10kW boost in Sport Mode – delivering a more responsive and engaging drive

Comprehensive engine changes

At the core of the New e-Power is a newly-developed 5-in-1 modular powertrain unit, which integrates the electric motor, generator, inverter, reducer and increaser into a compact and lighter package. Combined with improvements to engine calibration and sound insulation, the system reduces both noise and vibration under load. Overall, power is up by 11kW, at a maximum of 151kW. The battery capacity is unchanged at 2.1 kWh.

Despite having a similar three cylinder 1.5-litre turbo configuration as the out-going version, the engine is all-new and is now dedicated to its application in e-Power. It adopts Nissan’s proprietary STARC combustion concept, which has lifted thermal efficiency to 42% by stabilising in-cylinder combustion – which enables the engine to operate more quietly and effectively at lower speeds. A new, larger turbo has been fitted, which also brings efficiency gains, allowing a 200rpm reduction in engine speeds during highway driving, contributing to the lower overall noise level.

The variable compression ratio technology found on the previous version has been rendered redundant by the other changes to the engine.

Additional engine efficiency has been generated by the change to 0W16 lubricating oil, reducing internal friction. European customers who purchase a Qashqai will also appreciate the new, longer service intervals which have been extended from 15,000km to 20,000km.

The net outcome of all the changes to the e-Power system is that independent testing using the fuel efficiency evaluation protocol from ADAC, Germany’s leading automobile association, shows up to 16% better fuel economy in real-world conditions, and 14% improvement on the highway fuel consumption versus the current generation.

Eiichi Akashi, Chief Technology Officer and executive officer, Nissan Motor Corporation, said “This new, third generation e-Power system redefines Nissan’s hybrid technology providing smooth and responsive driving in all conditions. We’ve embedded close to a decade of learnings to ensure the system is more efficient, more refined and more competitive. The launch with Qashqai is just the beginning, we look forward to delivering this advanced powertrain to customers in North America and Japan in FY26, with other markets to follow”.

In the European Qashqai, real-world range is over 1000km on a full tank, new e-Power goes further than many traditional plug-in hybrids – without the need for a charging cable or waiting for a full charge.

A smarter step towards electric

For many drivers, moving to a fully electric vehicle still comes with questions – about charging, range, infrastructure, and habit change. That’s where e-Power comes in.

With its fully electric motor drive and no plug-in requirement, new e-Power offers a clear, confident step into electrified driving – combining the smoothness and instant response of an EV, with the familiar range and convenience of an ICE. It delivers the experience of an electric vehicle, without the perceived challenges and common misconceptions that can still hold some drivers back from switching to fully electric.

And because the engine never powers the wheels, the driving feel is entirely electric, with no gear shifts, no power lag, and no engine noise at low speeds. Yet, unlike a battery electric vehicle, refuelling takes place at any petrol station.

By removing the complexity of change, e-Power acts as a true transition technology – giving customers the benefits of electric mobility with none of the friction. It’s built for drivers who want something better, but not something unfamiliar.

The latest Qashqai equipped with new e-Power is built at Nissan’s state-of-the-art factory in Sunderland, UK. It will be available in European markets from September 2025 and rollout across Africa and Oceania in the months ahead.

Following the introduction on Qashqai, third generation e-Power will debut in North America on the next-generation Rogue in FY26. It will also serve as the powertrain for the new fourth-generation Elgrand large minivan, which is scheduled to arrive in Japan within FY26.

SOURCE: Nissan