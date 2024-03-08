Nissan launches the Ariya NISMO in Japan

Nissan today launched the Ariya NISMO — unveiled in January at Tokyo Auto Salon 2024 — with initial sales planned to start in Japan in June

NISMO’s flagship EV model further enhances the speed, comfort and handling of the already superb standard Ariya e-4ORCE.

Customers can choose between two Ariya NISMO models, the B6 e-4ORCE and the B9 e-4ORCE. The former features a 66 kWh battery and produces a maximum 270 kW and 560 Nm of torque. The latter, outfitted with a 91 kWh battery, generates a peak output of 320 kW and 600 Nm of torque. NISMO tuning produces acceleration that’s powerful yet smooth and easy to control. Engaging the exclusive NISMO driving mode maximizes response when even greater performance is desired.

The Nismo Ariya’s list of premium components includes brake pads that provide excellent stopping power in a wide range of temperatures, and aluminum wheels that strike a perfect balance between width and weight to ensure superior aerodynamics and cornering ability.

The chassis has been enhanced to optimize front and rear suspension performance, while the NISMO-tuned e-4ORCE provides outstanding traction in all conditions and sportscar-like line tracing.

The exterior blends the Ariya’s premium quality with NISMO’s stellar aerodynamics. Equipped with exclusive bumpers, rear spoilers and door moldings, the stylish design reduces drag and generates greater downforce at higher speeds.

A black-based interior with a spicy red accent gives the cabin a sporty, high quality appearance, while the special NISMO seats’ grip and fit create a sense of being one with the car. Activating NISMO mode in vehicles equipped with the NISMO-exclusive BOSE Premium Sound System* produces a sound evocative of Formula E racing that boosts driving excitement.

The Ariya NISMO’s bodywork comes in six colors, including exclusive NISMO Stealth Gray with a blacked-out roof.

Nissan is also pleased to announce it will resume accepting orders in the Japan market for the Ariya B2 2WD grade, and it will launch other models including the B6 e-4ORCE, B9 2WD, B9 e-4ORCE and B9 e-4ORCE premium grades.

SOURCE: Nissan