Nissan launches the all new Nissan Kicks e-POWER in the Philippines

The All-New Nissan Kicks e-POWER has officially launched in the Philippines, furthering Nissan’s electrification leadership and giving Filipino motorists another exciting innovation to improve their daily drive. The vehicle is now available starting at Php 1.209M, across all dealerships nationwide.

The Thrill of Electric Power

Built on Nissan’s innovative DNA, the All-New Nissan Kicks e-POWER comes in three variants – the top of the line e-POWER VL, the e-POWER VE, and the e-POWER EL. All three boast a fully electric motor that delivers 136PS of power and 280 Nm of instantaneous torque. Meanwhile, its 1.2L DOHC 12-valve, three-cylinder engine is used solely to charge the battery while running at an optimal speed, improving fuel efficiency in different driving situations.

The All-New Kicks e-POWER is also equipped with regenerative braking, further adding to its amazing fuel efficiency. Based on UNR101 fuel efficiency testing, the vehicle runs 22 km/l to 25km/l for different driving and traffic conditions. This consumption is twice as efficient compared with other conventional ICE in the same segment. With a total fuel tank capacity of 41L, this means that the All-New Kicks e-POWER has a potential range of up to 900-1000 kms in just one full tank.

The new e-Pedal Step feature also enables easier and more comfortable driving, with drivers only having to use the accelerator pedal to speed up or slow down. This means that driving in different situations, whether in city or highways, is much more convenient, as the need to shift from one pedal to another is reduced. There is still a brake pedal if the driver wants the car in a full stop. Put together, the All-New Nissan Kicks e-POWER delivers a smooth and powerful drive whether it’s for going on a normal drive or cruising at high speeds.

The Confidence of Intelligent Mobility

Beyond power and efficiency, the All New Nissan Kicks e-POWER has smart technologies under the promise of Nissan Intelligent Mobility. The three variants come with the standard Hill Start Assist, while the e-POWER VL and e-POWER VE variants have the Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Intelligent Emergency Braking, Vehicle Dynamic Control, and the Driver Attention Alert features. As the flagship variant, the VL variant’s Intelligent Around View Monitor is also equipped with Moving Object Detection. Other features include keyless entry with the Intelligent Key and push button engine start-stop systems, alongside Nissan’s 8″ advanced touchscreen display audio and compatibility for Apple Carplay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth on the VL and VE variants.

The Kick of Style

There is no shortage of style with the All New Nissan Kicks e-POWER. Bold exterior colors accentuate Nissan’s signature style on this modern sub-compact SUV, which comes in Premium Corona Orange, Cayenne Red, Pearl White, Gun Metallic, Riptide Blue, and Brilliant Silver. It also has a distinct sporty look with its sleek, black, double V-Motion Grilles, LED signature tail, head and front fog lights, and a silver-toned roof rail to complement the main body. This is also the second model launched locally bearing the new Nissan logo.

Inside, the dynamic design and functionality continues with a 7″ color TFT display meter presenting the Power Meter, Battery Gauge, Drive Range, and Fuel Gauge in an easy-to-read layout, and an infotainment system that’s easily within reach. Its Zero Gravity Seats provide both comfort and style, as does the D-shaped leather steering wheel and the Electronic Parking Brake Switch with Auto Hold Function.

In a true mix of style and substance, the All New Nissan Kicks e-POWER fits the wide range of needs of motorists who want power and efficiency, smart functionality, and a signature look all in a single vehicle.

“Launching the All New Nissan Kicks e-POWER in the country is one of the most significant moves in bringing EV adoption closer to the Filipino motorist, and taking the Philippines towards full electric mobility. We believe that this vehicle will be a game-changer in the market by providing an EV-like drive with compromising fuel-efficiency and cost of ownership. We want to get to a stage where sustainability and carbon neutrality is not just a goal, but a reality that every person can live with our technology,” shares Nissan Philippines President Juan Manuel Hoyos.

SOURCE: Nissan