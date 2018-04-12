Nissan launches new Terra for Asian markets

The new Nissan Terra, a body-on-frame SUV designed and built in China to meet growing market demand for 4×4 vehicles, went on sale today. It’s the first frame-based SUV launched under Nissan’s midterm plan, Nissan M.O.V.E to 2022.

“The Nissan Terra builds on our strong SUV heritage while incorporating the needs of the Asian customer and the performance of our refined frame vehicles,” said Ashwani Gupta, senior vice president for Nissan’s Light Commercial Vehicle Business. “The Terra is a descendant of the Nissan Patrol, our tough off-road icon originally designed for police and military use.”

The Nissan Terra is tough and rugged, equipped with a versatile ladder-frame chassis, reinforced to give it greater rigidity for an authentic off-road drive. It also features a five-link coil spring rear suspension system and rigid rear-wheel axle, ensuring that comfort and convenience aren’t compromised by its strength and durability.

A 4WD-DIFF lock system allows for increased control, while Hill Descent Control helps maintain speed control in steep downhill driving. The Terra also is equipped with Hill Start Assist.

The vehicle boasts best-in-class ground clearance, at 225 millimeters, to minimize potential damage from rough or uneven roads. The QR25 four-cylinder gasoline engine offers the best acceleration performance in its class, ensuring a smooth yet powerful drive, with its 180 horsepower and 251 Nm of torque.

“The Nissan Terra design is both tough and practical, reliable for everyday use while giving our customers the freedom to go anywhere and explore beyond the every day,” Gupta added.

In addition to its on- and off-road capabilities, the Nissan Terra offers Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies. Nissan Safety Shield is designed to keep passengers safe with innovative crash avoidance and response technologies, including Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Warning, Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection, and Intelligent Emergency Braking.

The Nissan Terra’s V-motion grille gives it a seamless, dynamic look from the front. The “boomerang” LED headlamps accentuate this to produce a sharper, more commanding overall appearance. From the front fender, a sleek roofline flows to the rear, where the corresponding “boomerang” LED tail lights add to the tough yet modern feel. Completing the vehicle’s exterior are 18-inch alloy wheels, designed to create an exciting driving experience both on and off the road.

The spacious interior comfortably seats five people, incorporating Zero Gravity Seats, and second-row comfort like never before. The Terra has more rear space than any competitor, including a best-in-class loading capacity. High-spec technologies have been introduced to cut engine, wind, and road noise – giving passengers a space to talk together easily. The Terra also has an upgraded and enhanced audio and navigation system, allowing users to mirror their smartphones.

The Nissan Terra is equipped with seven airbags for safety. It’s currently available in six colors: Gold Metallic, White Pearl, Brown Pearl Metallic, Silver Metallic, Black Solid and Red Solid.

The Nissan Terra will come to other select markets in Asia later this year.

Nissan Terra will go on sale in China at Dongfeng Nissan Passenger Vehicle Company and Zhengzhou Nissan Automobile Co., Ltd. dealerships.

Key specifications

Nissan Terra QR25 gasoline engine Horsepower: 135kW@6000rpm (180HP) Torque: 251Nm@4000rpm Vehicle length: 4882mm Vehicle width: 1850mm Vehicle height: 1835mm Ground clearance: 225mm

