Nissan launches metaverse experience for traffic safety education

Nissan Heritage Cars & Safe Drive Studio blend history and innovation

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. announces the opening of the Nissan Heritage Cars & Safe Drive Studio, an innovative metaverse platform designed to educate visitors on traffic safety while offering a unique opportunity to interact with iconic heritage vehicles. This initiative — developed in collaboration with leading universities and the Traffic Safety Future Creation Lab — underscores Nissan’s commitment to enhancing traffic safety education through cutting-edge technology.

The studio commemorates Nissan’s 90th anniversary year, which began in December. It features three iconic models from Nissan’s past, each set in a meticulously crafted virtual environment that reflects its era. These settings not only provide backdrops for photo and video opportunities but also interactive spaces where visitors can engage in mini-games and activities that impart crucial traffic safety lessons.

Studio highlights:

1980s: Featuring the Silvia Q’s (S13), this exhibit investigates the impact of pedestrian clothing colors on drivers. It was developed in collaboration with Professor Chie Tsunoda of Sagami Women’s University.

1970s: This exhibit highlights the Skyline 2000GTX-E and offers a mini-game focusing on field of view and multitasking. Kitasato University’s Takushi Kawamorita assisted with its development.

1950s-1960s: Featuring the Datsun Fairlady SPL213 in a setting reminiscent of a classic American diner and drive-in theater, this studio introduces a refreshing hands-on steering wheel spin exercise. It was developed in collaboration with Niigata University.

The Nissan Heritage Cars & Safe Drive Studio is just the latest example of Nissan’s effort to explore new ways of engaging with the public, particularly younger people and those less familiar with automotive technologies. Nissan launched Nissan Crossing on VRChat in 2021 and the following year it showcased the electric mini-vehicle Sakura on VRChat, offering virtual test drives to users worldwide.

Details:

Launch Date: March 7, 2024

Start: 10:00 AM (JST)

Location: Available on VRChat (Search for “NISSAN Heritage Cars & Safe Drive Studio”)

Compatibility: Quest

Admission: Free

SOURCE: Nissan