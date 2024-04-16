Nissan Kicks, Frontier, Sentra named Cars.com 2024 Best Value New Cars

Three Nissan models were honored with spots on the Cars.com® 2024 Best Value New Cars list

Three Nissan models were honored with spots on the Cars.com® 2024 Best Value New Cars list. The 2024 Nissan Kicks S was named Best Value: Subcompact SUV, the 2024 Frontier King Cab S 4×2 was named Best Value: Midsize Pickup and the 2024 Sentra S scored third place in the Compact Car segment. In addition, the 2024 Nissan Versa SV received an honorable mention from the publication.

“Consumers are paying attention to their wallets this year. Those who want to get the most bang for their buck for a subcompact SUV or midsize pickup should take a look at the Nissan Kicks and Frontier,” said Stef Schrader, news editor at Cars.com. “The Kicks has a spacious interior and a ton of inexpensive but fun customization options, and the Frontier is a really well-rounded pickup that’s user-friendly in all scenarios.”

This recognition follows 2023 Nissan Versa SV, 2022 Nissan Sentra S and 2023 Nissan Kicks being named to the Cars.com 2023 Best Value New Cars Report.

The annual Best Value New Cars list recognizes the vehicles with the best value for their price. The finalists offer popular options customers desire, based on Cars.com surveys, and are also evaluated on their median list price and annual fuel costs to identify vehicles that “truly offer the best bang for consumers’ buck,” according to the publication.

This year, three vehicles were selected for each of seven categories (compact car, subcompact SUV, compact SUV, compact pickup, midsize pickup, full-size pickup, EV).

The 2024 Nissan Kicks delivers premium style with best-in-class fuel economy1 and a generous level of equipment, including standard Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ and standard Nissan Safety Shield® 360Opens in a new tab.2. It has a starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP)3 of $21,340. Find more information on the 2024 Nissan Kicks, including pricing, specifications, photos and video, in the full press kit. Additionally, find information on the all-new 2025 Nissan Kicks in its full press kit.

The “right-sized” pickup with distinct design, impressive capability and thoughtful convenience features, the 2024 Nissan Frontier has a starting MSRP4 of $30,510. Its impressive capability includes a standard 310-horsepower, 3.8-liter direct-injection V6 engine and a towing capacity of up to 6,640 pounds5. Find more information on the 2024 Nissan Frontier, including pricing, specifications, fuel economy, photos and video, in the full press kit.

The 2024 Nissan Sentra features refreshed exterior styling and a greater number of premium features on the popular SV grade. All grades have standard Nissan Safety Shield 360, and Sentra S and SV grades return EPA fuel economy of up to 30 mpg city, 40 mpg highway and 34 mpg combined6. It has a starting MSRP of $21,1807. Find more information on the 2024 Nissan Sentra, including pricing, specifications, photos and video, in the full press kit.

SOURCE: Nissan