Nissan Kicks e-POWER launches in Singapore

Nissan and Tan Chong Motor Sales, the exclusive distributor of Nissan passenger and light commercial vehicles in Singapore, today announced the debut of its first electrified urban crossover – the all-new Nissan Kicks e-POWER. This is the second Nissan e- POWER model available in Singapore, after the Serena e-POWER, and marks the first of its kind in the urban crossover segment.

The all-new Kicks e-POWER continues the traditions established by previous Nissan crossovers with its exhilarating drive and stylish design. It aims to reinvent the segment with its dynamic driving performance and safety standards. The all-new Kicks e-POWER features Nissan’s revolutionary, award-winning e-POWER and innovative One-Pedal Drive technologies, which combined, provide an enhanced driving experience.

e-POWER comprises a petrol engine, power generator, inverter and a motor. It delivers a 100% electric motor drive, meaning that the wheels are completely driven by the electric motor, providing instant, smooth acceleration and greater fuel efficiency. This differs from conventional hybrid systems, where the wheels are driven by both the electric motor and petrol engine.

One-Pedal Drive, Nissan’s Intelligent Driving technology, allows drivers to accelerate, decelerate, or stop the vehicle by using only the accelerator pedal. By using only one pedal, tasks such as judging the distance between cars, decelerating and stopping when going downhill or stopping for traffic lights, are drastically simplified.

Through expanding the availability of electrified vehicles, Nissan is transforming the way people drive and live. The all-new Kicks e-POWER is a further testament to Nissan’s commitment to fully electrifying its passenger car line-up in Singapore by 2022. This goal is aligned with the country’s Land Transport Master Plan 2040, which aims to make its land transport sector more environmentally sustainable.

“Singapore is a global technology and innovation front-runner, and today’s launch highlights Nissan’s strong commitment to the market. The Nissan Kicks e-POWER is an all-new urban crossover that offers our customers the power and performance of an electric car through Nissan’s advanced e-POWER technology,” said Yutaka Sanada, MC Chairman and Regional Senior Vice President, Nissan Asia & Oceania. “The expansion of our electrified vehicle range to suit diverse consumers’ needs is aligned with our ultimate goal of creating a zero-emission society.”

“The Nissan Kicks e-POWER is perfectly suited to the urban commute needs of young families. As a crossover, it offers a high seating position, great outward visibility and everyday practicality. With Nissan’s e-POWER technology, drivers can enjoy the smoothness and refinement of electric drive, as well as impressive fuel economy of 4.6L/100km, all without the need for plug-in charging. I am positive the Nissan Kicks e-POWER will be well-received with its futuristic styling, affordability and great fuel economy,” said Mr Glenn Tan, Deputy Chairman and Managing Director, Tan Chong International Limited – exclusive distributor of Nissan passenger and light commercial vehicles in Singapore through its fully owned subsidiary, Tan Chong Motor Sales.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Nissan