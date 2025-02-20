Nissan Kicks e-POWER kickstarts fun adventures on an electrified cross-border journey from Thailand to Malaysia

The journey showcases the thrilling 100% electric motor driving experience, including powerful and smooth acceleration and a quiet ride with zero range anxiety

Nissan showcases the capabilities of Kicks e-POWER with a cross-border road trip from Hat Yai, Thailand, to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This marks the first-ever cross-border journey for the Nissan Kicks e-POWER in the region, offering participants a unique opportunity to experience the electric driving experience without compromising range and performance.

Themed ‘Kickstart Fun Adventures with Kicks e-POWER,’ the journey brought together media representatives from Thailand, the Philippines, and Malaysia to experience the excitement of cross-border driving with Kicks e-POWER. Powered by a 100% electric motor that requires no external charging, the Kicks e-POWER delivers instant acceleration, powerful torque, and a quiet ride, making it an ideal choice for both daily commutes and long-distance drives.

Toshihiro Fujiki, President of Nissan ASEAN and Thailand, said, “At Nissan, our vision is to enrich people’s lives through innovative mobility solutions, with electrification at the core of our strategy. Backed by decades of EV expertise, the Nissan Kicks e-POWER is a testament to this vision, offering a thrilling electrified driving experience with advanced e-POWER technology. This daring cross-border journey will demonstrate Kicks e-POWER’s electric driving performance and efficiency in a fun-to-drive experience.”

Elevating the Road Trip Experience

The Kickstart Fun Adventures journey kicked off in Hat Yai, a vibrant city in Southern Thailand known for its bustling night markets and food scene. From there, the 650-kilometer trip passed through Betong, a misty border town where Thai, Malay, and Chinese influences come togetherUpon crossing into Malaysia, the route led to Ipoh, famed for its colonial architecture, hawker streets, and legendary white coffee, and ended in Kuala Lumpur, a dynamic capital where modernity meets tradition.

Day 1: Hat Yai – Betong – Ipoh

The route from Hat Yai to Betong took participants through a mix of city streets and highway before transitioning to winding roads surrounded by lush greenery and rolling hills. Along the way, a stop at the historic Tok Ku Chae Bridge provided a chance to take in breathtaking views of Hala-Bala Lake. As they neared Betong, the terrain became more demanding, featuring a series of S-curves. The Kicks e-POWER’s responsive handling made the scenic drive smoother, effortlessly navigating the twists and elevation changes.

Beyond the Betong border, the roads narrowed and ascended through hilly terrain, but the advanced features of Nissan 360 Safety Shield kept the ride steady and secure. En route, participants made a brief stop at Dataran Tasik Raban, a tranquil lakeside retreat within the UNESCO-listed Lenggong Valley. From there, the route opened up to trunk roads and highways, allowing for a more relaxed drive. On these open stretches, advanced features like Intelligent Forward Collision Warning (IFCW) and Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)added an extra layer of confidence, ensuring a smooth journey as they made their way into the heart of Ipoh to conclude the first day.

Day 2: Ipoh – Kuala Lumpur

The final stretch from Ipoh to Kuala Lumpur began on the highway before leading into city roads upon entering the capital. Before merging onto the mostly straight 200-kilometer expressway, participants passed through Ipoh’s Old Town, known for its heritage buildings and vibrant street art scene. Once on the open road, they fully experienced the quiet yet powerful acceleration of the Nissan Kicks e-POWER’s 100% electric motor drive.As they approached Kuala Lumpur, their final stop, the route transitioned from highways to dense urban streets. Thanks to the Intelligent Around View Monitor (IAVM) with Moving Object Detection (MOD), drivers benefited from a 360-degree view, making parking and low-speed maneuvers effortless even in the most confined areas.

Inside the Nissan Kicks e-POWER, every mile was made more enjoyable with its ergonomic cabin, superior comfort, and intuitive NissanConnect system for seamless navigation and entertainment. The e-Pedal Step eased driving and reduced fatigue by enabling single-pedal acceleration and deceleration. Meanwhile, Eco and Sport driving modes offered the flexibility to maximize fuel efficiency or enhance responsiveness, adapting effortlessly to varied terrains and road conditions. Throughout the journey, the Nissan Kicks e-POWER had proven itself to be the perfect road trip companion, making the drive as rewarding as the destinations.

Celebrating milestones in electrified mobility

The Nissan Kicks e-POWER made its ASEAN debut in 2020 and has since expanded to six markets in ASEAN, including Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines, Vietnam, and most recently, Malaysia.

“Beyond the adventure, this cross-border journey celebrates an important milestone for the Nissan Kicks e-POWER in ASEAN,with Malaysia becoming the latest market where Nissan has introduced the model,” added Fujiki. “It underscores our efforts to bringing electrified mobility to as many markets as possible across the region.”

First introduced in Japan in 2016, Nissan’s groundbreaking e-POWER technology has achieved a significant milestone, with cumulative global production exceeding 1.5 million units as of October 2024. Building on this success, the Kicks e-POWER continues to strengthen Nissan’s electrified lineup and demonstrates the company’s commitment to accelerating the transition to electrified mobility in ASEAN.

SOURCE: Nissan