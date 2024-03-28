Nissan keeps top spot for second year in J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Customer Service Index (CSI) Study

Owners and lessees of Nissan trucks reported high customer service satisfaction

For the second consecutive year, Nissan has been named No. 1 in satisfaction among truck brands in dealership service in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Customer Service Index (CSI) Study. Scoring 873 out of a possible 1,000 points, Nissan ranked highest among truck brands, beating the segment average by 30 points.

Now in its 44th year, the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Customer Service Index (CSI) Study measures satisfaction with service at franchised dealer or aftermarket service facilities for maintenance or repair work among owners and lessees of one- to three-year-old vehicles. The study is based on responses from nearly 65,000 owners and lessees of model-year 2021-2023 vehicles. Scores are based on combined measures of five factors: service quality, service advisor, vehicle pick-up, service facility and service initiation.

Nissan’s truck lineup consists of two thrilling models: Frontier and TITAN. The Nissan Frontier is the “right-sized” pickup with distinct design, impressive capability and thoughtful convenience features. Equally at home in the city or for adventure in the great outdoors, Frontier packs the capability of 310 horsepower from its standard 3.8-liter direct injection V6 engine and the ability to tow up to 6,640 pounds1.

For 2024, Frontier’s appeal was further enhanced with the introduction of the fun, nostalgia-inspired Hardbody Edition, which artfully revives styling cues that made the original Nissan Hardbody truck of the 1980s an instant icon.

Find more information on the 2024 Nissan Frontier including specifications, fuel economy, pricing, photos and video, in the full press kit.

The Nissan TITAN delivers full-size strength that truck buyers demand, along with bold Nissan style and advanced technology. Its 5.6-liter V8 offers 400 horsepower – best-in-class among standard V8 powertrains2 (premium fuel required). TITAN’s impressive capabilities include an available maximum towing capacity of 9,290 pounds when properly equipped1.

For the 2024 model year, the new SV Bronze Edition package makes a splash with visual enhancements including bronze 20-inch wheels, a gloss black front grille surround and more.

