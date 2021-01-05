Nissan JUKE dials up style and connectivity with new ENIGMA special version

With the launch of the all-new ENIGMA special version, Nissan JUKE continues to push the boundaries of bold design, bringing a new level of style to the iconic compact crossover.

Expanding JUKE’s suite of advanced technologies, ENIGMA also introduces Amazon Alexa voice experience compatibility to the JUKE range for the first time (1). Now available with the ENIGMA and all latest generation JUKEs equipped with NissanConnect infotainment system, the Nissan Skill allows JUKE customers to control some of their vehicle functions remotely from their smartphone or an Alexa-enabled device. Just by asking Alexa, they can remotely find out their JUKE’s doors lock/unlock status, how much fuel they have left, send a location to the on-board navigation system, and more—offering convenience and peace of mind right from their home.

ENIGMA: The bold gets braver

JUKE ENIGMA champions dark, futuristic styling, drawn from JUKE’s irresistible personality.

Designed from wheels-to-roof for an enhanced on-road presence, ENIGMA has been treated to a series of stealth-like aesthetic upgrades. Deep black, 19-inch Akari (Japanese for “light”) alloy wheels enhance JUKE’s signature sporty stance, while bespoke, intricate graphic patterns adorn the coupe-style roof line and door mirrors.

The eye-catching ENIGMA signature graphic on the C-pillar can be complemented by three two-tone paint combinations. Style options include; Gun Grey or Pearl White with a Black roof, or all black; all will enhance the model’s striking appearance.

ENIGMA offers a command centre-style suite of advanced technologies. Users can deploy a comprehensive array of smart alerts, navigation and connectivity functions via the NissanConnect Services app on their smartphone. The on-board NissanConnect infotainment system provides an in-car hub for these features, whilst also providing seamless smartphone integration for safe use on the road.

Introducing Amazon Alexa

For the first time on a Nissan model in Europe, JUKE ENIGMA enhances the effortless infotainment experience on-board with the addition of Alexa’s Nissan Skill compatibility.

Once the Nissan Skill is enabled in the Alexa app and linked to the owner’s NissanConnect Services account, customers can connect their JUKE to their Alexa device at home to monitor their JUKE and control a selection of vehicle functions through a suite of 13 bespoke utterances. They can ask Alexa to send an address to JUKE’s NissanConnect Navigation with TomTom Traffic, turn on the lights, determine the vehicle’s parking location, learn remaining fuel distance and check door-lock status.

“The Nissan JUKE offers head-turning design and advanced technology in a truly compelling package. ENIGMA draws on unique styling and intelligent connectivity to enhance the driving experience,” said Marco Fioravanti, Vice President, Product Planning, Nissan Europe.

SOURCE: Nissan