Nissan joins “COVID-19 countermeasures IP declaration”

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. joins as one of the founders of ‘IP open access declaration against COVID-19″, a collective effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In an unprecedented move, this declaration brings together businesses, government and academia to promote the fastest possible development and manufacturing of therapeutic drugs, vaccines, medical devices and infection control products.

In accordance with this declaration, Nissan will not seek compensation, nor assert any patent, utility model, design or copyright against any activities whose purpose is to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including diagnosis, prevention, containment and treatment until the date the World Health Organization (WHO) declares that the COVID-19 outbreak no longer constitutes a public health emergency of international concern.

Nissan will continue efforts to support measures against the spread of COVID-19, leveraging expertise gained through vehicle engineering and production, using existing assets, and cooperating with governments and related parties in each country.

Link: IP OPEN ACCESS DECLARATION AGAINST COVID-19

SOURCE: Nissan