Nissan issues Sustainability Report 2021

Report outlines Nissan's efforts toward a cleaner, safer, and more inclusive society; coinciding online seminar held

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today issued its Sustainability Report 2021. The report, issued annually, summarizes the company’s approach and activities related to sustainability.

Sustainability Report 2021 provides detailed information relating to the following areas: environment, traffic safety, diversity and inclusion, quality, supply chain, employees, community engagement, and corporate governance and compliance.

Nissan has issued a sustainability report since 2004 to increase the transparency of its business activities. By making information publicly available, Nissan aims to use external feedback to improve and to contribute to the development of a sustainable society. Coinciding with the issuing of this year’s report, Nissan co-hosted an online, public seminar to further boost transparency and discussion on the subject of sustainability.

Nissan has long positioned sustainability at the core of its business operations and in 2018 announced a new sustainability strategy, Nissan Sustainability 2022. The strategy outlines Nissan’s commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. Through its mid-term environmental action plan, Nissan Green Program 2022, Nissan is also addressing climate change, resource dependency, air quality, and water scarcity.

Nissan President and Chief Executive Officer Makoto Uchida said: “The products, technologies and services that Nissan provides reach people all over the world, and we are connected to society in various ways. We are expected to address environmental and social issues, such as achieving carbon neutrality across our operations, preserving natural resources, and working to protect the human rights of people connected to our supply chain. Through innovation and sound business activities, Nissan will continue to respond by providing products and technologies that enrich people’s lives, thereby aiming to provide solutions and contribute to the development of a sustainable society.”

Under its corporate purpose of “driving innovation to enrich people’s lives”, Nissan will continue to contribute to the building of a cleaner, safer and more inclusive society as part of its efforts to develop a sustainable society.

