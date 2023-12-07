Nissan is calling the everyday heroes out there!

Calling the everyday heroes who work tirelessly to keep society running smoothly – from construction workers and tradespeople to delivery drivers, pop-up market stall owners and small-to-medium sized businesses across Europe

Nissan has been there to support these unsung heroes for years, catering for every need through our diverse light commercial vehicle (LCV) range of vans and trucks.

With that in mind, we’re preparing an electrifying new update to our LCV line-up to equip society’s everyday heroes with the sidekick that will supercharge their business to the next level. Stay tuned for what’s coming next!

SOURCE: Nissan