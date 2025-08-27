Nissan introduces world’s first valve seat using cold spray technology in new e-Power dedicated engine

Nissan has adopted valve seats manufactured using cold spray1 technology—marking a world-first application in automotive engines

Nissan has adopted valve seats manufactured using cold spray1 technology—marking a world-first application in automotive engines.

Cold spray technology is now being applied by Nissan to its new 1.5-liter turbocharged engine, which is exclusively designed for power generation within the third-generation e-Power hybrid powertrain.

The first vehicle globally to feature this new e-Power system is the Qashqai compact crossover, which began production at Nissan’s state-of-the-art factory in Sunderland, UK in July.

Innovative valve seat design for groundbreaking new engine

The new 1.5-liter turbocharged engine (codename ZR15DDTe) employs Nissan’s proprietary STARC 2 concept, which elevates thermal efficiency to 42% by stabilizing in-cylinder combustion.

A key element of the STARC concept is minimizing airflow turbulence from the intake port into the combustion chamber, thereby generating a strong tumble flow.

In conventional engines, the design of the intake port is constrained by the necessity for press-fitted, sintered valve seats 3, which limit the ability to optimize port shape for ideal tumble flow. Nissan engineers addressed this challenge by developing a novel valve seat using cold spray technology. This process allows a coating to be directly formed onto the cylinder head surface, eliminating the need for a separate valve seat component and enabling the creation of an optimized intake port geometry. Furthermore, compared to similar methods, its higher thermal conductivity enables improved cooling performance around the valves.

The new valve seat is produced by spraying dissimilar metal powders at supersonic speed onto the aluminum alloy cylinder head surface, forming a robust and durable coating that adheres strongly without melting the base material.

Cold spray technology explained

Cold spray technology operates below the melting points of the materials involved, enabling the bonding of dissimilar metals without melting. This process prevents the formation of excessive intermetallic compounds and micro-voids (porosity) that are common in traditional fusion welding methods. As a result, cold spray coatings exhibit superior adhesion, durability, and reliability—crucial qualities for engine valve seats.

This application represents a world-first in automotive engines and leverages Nissan’s extensive expertise in powertrain design, materials engineering, and manufacturing. The process incorporates a specially developed cobalt-free, copper-based alloy with excellent thermal conductivity, in-house nozzles inspired by polishing techniques used in forged mold production, and AI-driven quality assurance systems.

These innovations reflect years of accumulated know-how, enabling the successful implementation of cold spray technology in engine valve seats.

Advancements in e-Power hybrid technology

e-Power is Nissan’s unique electric-drive powertrain which combines a compact gasoline engine, battery and electric motor(s). The engine functions solely as a generator, providing electricity to power the motor—delivering a fully electric driving experience without the need for external charging. It offers the smoothness and refinement of an EV with the convenience of traditional internal combustion engines.

Since its introduction in 2016, Nissan has progressively enhanced e-Power while expanding its availability across various models and markets.

In addition to the advanced new 1.5-liter turbocharged engine dedicated to power generation—new e-Power adopts a 5-in-1 modular electric powertrain unit which integrates the electric motor, generator, inverter, reducer and increaser into a compact and lighter package. This unit delivers significant improvements in both fuel efficiency and cabin quietness.

Following the Qashqai, Nissan plans to introduce new e-Power in the U.S. and Canada on the next generation Rogue, as well as the Japan with the all-new Elgrand large minivan in FY26.

1 Cold spray is a coating technology in which powdered materials are sprayed at supersonic speeds to form a solid layer. Since the 2000s, it has been widely adopted in the aerospace industry energy, heavy equipment, oil and gas, and other manufacturing industries, provided an advantage in terms of reliability and quality. It has recently gained attention for its applications beyond surface treatment, including additive manufacturing.

2 STARC (Strong Tumble & Appropriately stretched Robust ignition Channel) is a combustion concept announced by Nissan in 2021, delivers impressive thermal efficiency.

3 A sintered valve seat is a type of valve seat used in internal combustion engines that is manufactured through a process called sintering. Sintering involves compacting powdered materials—typically metal powders—under heat and pressure to form a solid, durable component without melting the material completely.

SOURCE: Nissan