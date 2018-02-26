Nissan introduces stylish new platinum edition SV to the X-Trail range

Nissan GB has introduced a new Platinum Edition SV to its popular X-Trail range. Available on all N-Connecta models, the Platinum Edition introduces more style, dynamism and technology to the world’s best-selling SUV at a customer saving of almost £1600.

The Platinum Edition includes the following style enhancements;

Side styling plate

Rear styling plate

Chrome mirror caps

Chrome trunk lower finisher

Front over rider + front styling plate

For added dynamism, Platinum Edition models also feature sport pedals with foot rest and stylish 18″ metallic black alloy wheels. Making the model even more connected and convenient for technology users, a double USB socket is installed for the benefit of occupants in the second seating row.

The customer cost of the Platinum Edition is £1,999 including VAT, which is on top the OTR of the specified N-Connecta model. The customer saving on the cost of the parts alone is £828 and in addition all Platinum Editions will be eligible for an additional £750 Nissan Deposit Finance Contribution. Combined with the Nissan Deposit Finance Contribution the customer saving is almost £1,600.

The Nissan X-Trail, known as the Nissan Rogue in North America, was the world’s biggest selling SUV last year (FY16) and one of Nissan’s leading crossover models.

Revised in 2017 with dynamic new styling and next-level technologies, the X-Trail is currently offered with £1000 Nissan Deposit Finance Contribution and 0% APR representative on PCP, along with two years’ free servicing, three years’ pan-European roadside assistance and three years warranty.

The X-Trail Platinum Edition SV is on sale from 1st March 2018 at participating dealers whilst stocks last.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.