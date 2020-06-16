Nissan introduces Nissan Livina with Sporty Package in Indonesia

Nissan in Indonesia today announces the limited edition release of the Nissan Livina with Sporty Package. With only 100 units available in black color, the MSRP for the vehicle will be IDR 265,400,000 (on the road DKI Jakarta). Customers can place orders from today at Nissan dealers nationwide, to receive deliveries this month.

Since the All-New Nissan Livina made its debut in Indonesia last year, it has become one of the company’s best-sellers. The sporty package complements the well-loved features of All-New Nissan Livina, such as spacious interior with 17 storage compartments, with advanced technologies such as the Smart Connectivity Audio and Intelligent Hill Start Assist.

The Nissan Livina with Sporty Package gives customers an enhanced sporty design, featuring black paint and red line painting and premium seat covers with sporty red stitching accents. Additionally the limited edition of Nissan Livina comes with the Around View Monitor (AVM) that displays various camera views, including a bird’s-eye view of the vehicle, to allow the driver to quickly navigate the vehicle, and easier to park the car. It helps the driver to be more confident and experience ease whether on narrow streets or parking in challenging situations.

Moreover, this unit is also equipped with the `Welcome’ and `Coming Home’ Lights – a safety/visibility feature which is the best in its class, reflects Nissan’s `Disruptive’ approach. This functionality turns on the smaller lights of the car for around 30 seconds, when locking and unlock the car; which helps to light up the car surroundings, provide more ease and convenience for the driver and passengers in facing minimal/low light parking condition.

Customer will get a free parts and service for 4 years or 50,000 km scheduled maintenance program (whichever comes first) within its leading-services package, Nissan Care Package.

“The introduction of this limited number of Nissan Livina with Sporty Package, is not only providing a sporty option for Nissan Livina fans, but features Nissan Intelligent Mobility – our human-first approach to providing customers an innovative, future-thinking driving and ownership experience,” said Isao Sekiguchi, president director of Nissan in Indonesia.

The Nissan Livina was first introduced to Indonesia in 2007, and has been trusted by Indonesian families for more than 13 years. The powerful 1.5L engine with cutting edge technology combines optimal performance and fuel efficiency for both driving scenarios in and out of the city.

Nissan Livina has received recognition through awards such as the GridOto Award 2019 as Best Small MPV for the abundance of features, strong performance and high comfort, as well as the `Visitor Choice’ on Indonesia International Motor Show 2019.

