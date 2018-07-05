Nissan Intelligent Mobility rewarded at Auto Express New Car Awards

Nissan Intelligent Mobility has been honored with two special awards at the Auto Express New Car Awards 2018 for the Nissan Qashqai and the new 2018 Nissan LEAF.

The Nissan Qashqai was named Auto Express Car of the Past 30 Years for its revolutionary design and creating the increasingly popular crossover segment. The new 2018 Nissan LEAF was recognized for its innovative features and presented with a special Technology Award.

“The Nissan Qashqai was, and still is, a car that offered all the practicality of a conventional compact SUV, but with a footprint the same as a family car,” said Steve Fowler, editor of Auto Express. “This Nissan not so much tore up the rulebook, but sent it into oblivion. A successor to the Almera hatchback, the Qashqai ripped the SUV market wide open, creating a new segment of the market – and we’ve not looked back since.”

Regarding the new 2018 Nissan LEAF, which went on sale in the UK in February, Fowler added: “There are many things that have impressed us about the new Nissan LEAF. It’s good to drive with a realistic range of over 150 miles, and it comes packed with technology not available on many cars at the price, let alone EVs. But most impressive of all is the thought that’s gone into electric vehicle ownership and making that more appealing and cheaper for more people.”

