Nissan Intelligent Mobility meets soccer at UEFA Champions League Final Kyiv 2018

Nissan, an official sponsor of the UEFA Champions League Final Kyiv 2018, showcased an innovative technology to encourage and excite grassroots soccer with the world debut of Pitch-R, an autonomous robot that uses Nissan’s ProPILOT driver assistance technology to create a soccer field wherever there’s space.

With onboard four-camera vision, GPS location tracking and collision avoidance systems, Pitch-R draws lines on grass, tarmac or gravel with eco-friendly dissolvable paint. The whole process can take less than 20 minutes.

ProPILOT is a key part of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company’s vision for changing how cars are driven, powered and integrated into society. Nissan recently started delivering the new Nissan LEAF, the icon of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, in Europe. More than 34,000 European customers have chosen the 100% electric new LEAF, which has earned a 5-star safety rating from the European New Car Assessment Program.

Nissan also showcased a world-first prototype technology in Kiev that will enable cars to learn from their drivers. The company’s Brain-to-Vehicle system interprets the driver’s brain waves to predict what actions they intend to take next. For example, by recognizing whether a driver is about to brake or turn, the technology enables a vehicle to initiate the action between 0.2 and 0.5 seconds earlier. This increases safety and comfort for drivers, giving them more confidence.

Nissan unveiled research that will enable vehicles to interpret signals from the driver’s brain, redefining how people interact with their cars. The company’s Brain-to-Vehicle, or B2V, technology promises to speed up reaction times for drivers and will lead to cars that keep adapting to make driving more enjoyable. Nissan demonstrated capabilities of this exclusive technology at the CES 2018 trade show in Las Vegas.

The final in Kiev marked Nissan’s fourth year as an official sponsor of the UEFA Champions League. The partnership was recently extended through the 2020-21 season.

Nissan’s engagement with grassroots soccer also includes support to programs that help young people not currently in education or training. The purpose is to harness the power of soccer to create a fairer society and brighten the futures of young people across Europe. The program is operating in both France and the U.K. through a partnership with the UEFA Foundation for Children and StreetFootballWorld.

Nissan used the UEFA Champions League Final Kyiv 2018 to inspire seven young people from two grassroots organizations – Sports Dans La Ville (France) and Street League (U.K.). Nissan gave them the chance to attend the final and meet UEFA soccer players.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.