Nissan and Infiniti announce sales results for September, 2017 from regions and countries around the world

In the U.S., Nissan Group announced total U.S. sales for September 2017 of 139,932 units, an increase of 9.5% over the previous year. This marks a September record. Infiniti reported its best September ever, with sales of 12,745 vehicles, an increase of 12%. For the year, Infiniti is up 17.5% to 113,714.

In Canada, Nissan Group announced total sales of 13,437 units for September 2017, an increase of 14.3% and a new September sales record. The Nissan Division also set a September sales record with 12,215 units sold, an increase of 14.4%, and Infiniti set a September sales record with 1,222 units sold, an increase of 13.6%.

In Mexico, Nissan announced total sales for September 2017 of 28,159 units, reaching a share of 24.2% and achieving 100 consecutive months of sales leadership in the country.

Nissan announced European sales for September of 83,129 vehicles (Nissan and Datsun) – the best September sales volume ever – representing a market share of 4.5%. Unit sales rose 6.3% from a year earlier.

Nissan China and its passenger vehicle and light commercial vehicle businesses all posted another month of double-digit growth in September sales. Sales at Nissan and DFL-PV (including Dongfeng Nissan and Dongfeng Venucia) rose 15.1% from a year earlier to 142,300 vehicles, and 14.4% from a year earlier to 118,192 vehicles, respectively.

