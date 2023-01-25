Nissan increases customer convenience with SignatureFLEX lease

Program offers lessees a streamlined option to purchase additional miles online or via mobile app

Nissan Motor Acceptance Company (NMAC) announced today it is offering a new leasing option that provides more convenient, flexible lease terms for its customers. SignatureFLEX provides drivers the opportunity to easily add miles during their lease contract if they are approaching or may exceed their mileage limit – providing flexibility for those who drive lower miles annually and helping avoid potential penalties at lease turn-in.

The program reflects changing consumer driving habits and an increased proportion of lower-mileage lease contracts for NMAC customers, offering flexibility for lessees who are driving less. Leases with 10,000-mile limits now account for the majority of new NMAC originations, compared to 12,000-miles previously.

“Our data clearly shows that Nissan customers are choosing lower mileage limits for their leases, so we’re providing a more convenient, more flexible way for them to manage their needs,” said Jim DeTrude, vice president, NMAC Sales & Marketing. “SignatureFLEX allows drivers to pay for only the mileage that they plan to use, while having peace of mind they can conveniently buy more miles if their driving habits change.”

Customers can purchase additional mileage at any time during their lease. Vehicles with compatible connected car technology will provide automatic, personalized notifications to drivers about their current and projected lease mileage. Additional miles can be purchased through the NMAC web portal or mobile app.

SOURCE: Nissan