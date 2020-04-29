Nissan in Thailand extends temporary production suspension

Nissan today announced the extension of its temporary adjustment to production in Thailand in response to the continuing COVID-19 outbreak and decreased demand in the automotive market.

The suspension of production at Plant 2 in Samut Prakan will be extended from 4th May 2020 until 31st May 2020, while production at Plant 1 in Samut Prakan will continue to be adjusted to meet current demand levels. Adjustments will also be made at associated operations, including engine assembly and stamping.

Nissan continues to follow the advice and guidance of the Thai government and Ministry of Public Health to safeguard the wellbeing of employees, customers and the community.

“Our goal is to resume normal business operations as soon as possible, but ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all our employees, their families and Thai society is our priority right now given the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Ramesh Narasimhan, the president of Nissan in Thailand.

The company has already implemented an extensive work-from-home policy for office employees as part of the wider effort to contain or limit the spread and impact of the virus.

Nissan is also confident that it has a sufficient supply of vehicles to meet the needs of its valued Thai customers. Nissan’s nationwide dealership network currently remains open and committed to continue providing the best customer service.

As part of that initiative, the company recently launched its “Care for You” relief program designed to support valued customers and ensure their continued safety during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan offers current and future customers safe and convenient vehicle test drive options, including at their own homes, vehicle pickup services, and beneficial promotions at dealers and service centers.

Nissan is also taking additional steps to implement several key preventive measures for COVID-19 at Nissan showrooms and service centers across the country. These include disinfecting the service center every 30 minutes; temperature checking all employees and customers when they enter the dealership; ensuring that staff wear face masks at all times; providing alcohol gel throughout the premises; and consistently disinfecting key vehicle touchpoints like the steering wheel, gear shift, seats, door handles, and front console panels.

Nissan will continue prioritizing the safety of its employees, partners and customers while following all guidance from the Thai authorities.

SOURCE: Nissan