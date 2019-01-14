Nissan IMs EV Sports Sedan concept makes world debut at 2019 North American International Auto Show

The Nissan IMs concept, with its revolutionary new proportions and stretched interior space – including a unique “Premier Seat” 2 + 1 + 2 seating architecture – is designed to create an entirely new vehicle segment, the elevated sports sedan.

The pure electric all-wheel drive concept vehicle with full autonomous drive capability, made its world debut today at the 2019 North American International Auto Show. It will be on public display throughout the show’s run, January 19 – 27, at Detroit’s Cobo Center.

Nissan IMs Concept

“This bold Nissan IMs concept represents the birth of an entirely new segment of vehicle – an elevated, electrified sports sedan,” said Denis Le Vot, senior vice president, chairman of Management Committee, Nissan North America, Inc., during a press conference revealing the IMs concept. “It makes sense that the first automaker to bring the world a mass-market EV would bring you the future of the electric high-performance sports sedan.”

Le Vot also announced that following last week’s debut of the longer range 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ at the Consumer Electronics Show, Nissan will launch an additional seven electric vehicles by 2022.

The IMs concept’s uniquely powerful exterior and interior designs are made possible by the innovative electric and autonomous technology that embodies Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company’s vision for changing how cars are powered, driven and integrated into society.

“Fully embracing the three pillars of Nissan Intelligent Mobility – Intelligent Driving, Intelligent Power and Intelligent Integration – the IMs concept moves toward the creation of a sustainable mobile society in the form of EVs, autonomous drive and connectivity technologies,” said Le Vot.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Nissan