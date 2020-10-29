Nissan: IMPOSSIBLE: EV drive without charging?

e-POWER is Nissan’s proprietary innovation that combines an 100% electric motor with a petrol engine to charge the battery, with no plug-in charging. And it’s award-winning for good reason!

It derives its technology from the all-new Nissan LEAF, the innovative mass market 100% electric vehicle, with nearly 500,000 units sold globally. And different to the BEV power system, e-POWER includes a gasoline engine with a power generator, an inverter, a battery, and an electric motor.

The Technology driving e-POWER1

The e-POWER system features full electric-motor drive, meaning that the wheels are completely driven by the electric motor. The power from a high-output battery is delivered to the e-POWER’s compact powertrain comprised of a gasoline engine, power generator, inverter, and a motor.

e-POWER benefits2:

The e-POWER system allows you to enjoy all the benefits of an EV, without the need to externally charge.

e-POWER delivers massive torque almost instantly, which enhances drive response and results in smooth acceleration.

The system delivers the much-loved ‘EV- silence’ when driving.

Want to try e-POWER3?

The best way to feel the benefits of e-POWER technology for yourself is to get behind the wheel and try it! Newly launched in Thailand, Singapore and Indonesia, the stunning all-new Nissan Kicks e-POWER makes these one of the first markets worldwide to a model with e-POWER.

FIND OUT MORE HERE

SOURCE: Nissan