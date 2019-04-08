Nissan holds extraordinary shareholders meeting

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. held its Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders today at the Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa in Tokyo. The meeting was attended by 4,119 shareholders and ran for 2 hours and 57 minutes.

At the meeting, shareholders approved all the resolutions:

Item 1: Discharge of director Carlos Ghosn

Item 2: Discharge of director Greg Kelly

Item 3: Appointment of Jean-Dominique Senard as director, on the condition that Item 1 is approved

Nissan sees building the best possible corporate governance structure as an urgent task and is working on swift implementation of a three statutory-committee format (nomination, compensation and audit). In addition, Nissan is working with Alliance partners Renault and Mitsubishi Motors to stabilize the Alliance, and through proactive leveraging of Alliance benefits, further stabilize the company’s operations.

SOURCE: Nissan