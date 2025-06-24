Nissan holds 126th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. held its 126th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders today at the company’s global headquarters here

At the meeting, shareholders approved the company's proposal to amend the company's Articles of Incorporation and elect twelve directors due to the expiration of term of all directors.

Shareholders did not approve the other proposals submitted by a shareholder.

16 shareholders spoke, with the main topics listed below:

The new CEO’s strong commitment to restoring business performance

Partnerships and supplier collaboration

New business development

Governance enhancement

Product and sales strategy in Japan and the U.S.

Talent strategy including new hiring

Corporate sports activities

Executive retirement compensation

Responsibilities of outside directors

SOURCE: Nissan