Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. held its 122nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders today at the company’s global headquarters here

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. held its 122nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders today at the company’s global headquarters here. The meeting was attended by 186 shareholders and ran for 1 hour and 47 minutes.

At the meeting, shareholders approved the company’s proposal to elect twelve directors due to the expiration of terms of all directors.

Shareholders did not approve a shareholder proposal to amend the company’s Articles of Incorporation.

SOURCE: Nissan