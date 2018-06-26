Nissan holds 119th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. held its 119th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders today at the National Convention Hall of Yokohama. The meeting was attended by 4,188 shareholders and ran for one hour and 53 minutes.

At the meeting, shareholders approved all the resolutions:

Appropriation of retained earnings for the 119th fiscal year

Election of two directors

Election of three statutory auditors

The second resolution, the appointment of two additional independent directors, is part of Nissan’s initiatives to further strengthen corporate governance. The appointment brings the number of independent directors on the Nissan board of directors to one-third of the total (nine).

As disclosed previously, Nissan has proposed a dividend payment of 53 yen per share for fiscal year 2017 and plans a payment of 57 yen per share in fiscal 2018.

