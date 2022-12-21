Nissan heads to Tokyo Auto Salon 2023

The Fairlady Z customized edition, winner of the Grand Prix in the Tokyo International Custom Car Contest 2022, will be shown for the first time at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2023

This model is the mass-market version of the Nissan Fairlady Z customized proto that was unveiled at Tokyo Auto Salon 2022. Visitors to the Nissan booth will also see the all-new Serena announced in November, as well as concept versions of the Nissan Roox, Caravan, Cube, Sakura and Ariya.

NISMO, which has continued to deliver motorsport excitement through Super GT and the FIA Formula E World Championship, and Autech, renowned for Carrozzeria and high levels of added value, will display a combined four models.

In collaboration with an outdoor magazine from publisher Geibunsha, eight Caravans will be displayed to mark the model’s 50th anniversary coming in February 2023.

The Tokyo Auto Salon 2023 will take place at Makuhari Messe Jan. 13-15. Nissan’s booth will also have a selection of Nissan and NISMO-brand merchandise.

Fairlady Z customized edition

The mass-market version of the Nissan Fairlady Z customized proto, which won the Grand Prix in the Tokyo International Custom Car Contest 2022.

The Fairlady Z432R will also be on display.

Roox Suite concept

Based on the Roox, a minivehicle featuring the latest Nissan innovations and technologies, customized to enable special times with loved ones.

The cabin is more spacious and features premium seats and a piano, offering a relaxing and luxurious cabin.

Powered Base for Pro (Caravan)

This Caravan has been customized as a power base to support professionals in a wide variety of scenarios. It has four portable power packs consisting of rechargeable batteries from the Nissan LEAF. It also has solar panels, all combining to provide excellent power output capacity. This fully loaded Caravan also features a movable tool rack and a sterilizing air-conditioning system, meeting needs in the toughest of locations.

Serena Highway Star Accessory concept

This customized version of the all-new Nissan Serena features add-ons such as front spoilers and illuminated front grille for a more dynamic look. The model is specially body-wrapped in aluminum for Tokyo Auto Salon 2023, and features additions to the cabin for comfort and fun.

Serena Autech customized

Based on the all-new Serena equipped with the latest Nissan technologies, the customized version displays sportiness and quality. The vehicle has 18-inch alloy wheels and lowered suspension.

Sakura e-share mobi Kyoto concept

Ariya e-share mobi Kyoto concept

The Nissan Sakura, the all-new, fully electric minivehicle launched in May and the Nissan Ariya will appear as concepts specially designed for Nissan e-share mobi, Nissan’s car-sharing service. Both models will be displayed at the flagship Autobacs store in Kyoto. The concept features modern Japanese design with a side wrap of icons reminiscent of Kyoto. The interior of the SAKURA e-share mobi Kyoto concept is fitted with panels and floor mats developed by Autobacs Seven, a Nissan partner in Japan.

Motul Autech Z

The race car used this year in the Super GT GT500 class by drivers Tsugio Matsuda and Ronnie Quintarelli will be displayed. Kids will be able to sit in the vehicle to experience the feel of a true race car.

X-Trail Autech customized

Based on the all-new X-Trail SUV, the customized version delivers sophistication and glamour. It features 20-inch dark sputtering alloy wheels and white leather seats, completing the style with quality and elegance.

Note Aura NISMO

The Note Aura NISMO is based on the Nissan Note Aura with a design concept inspired by Formula-E. While incorporating the NISMO spirit and ethos, it features a NISMO-unique new-generation design, exhilirating handling, nimble response and rapid acceleration.

SOURCE: Nissan