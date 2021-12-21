Nissan heads to Tokyo Auto Salon 2022

Japan-market Fairlady Z takes center stage, is joined with Caravan concepts, GT500 racecars and more

The all-new Japan-market Fairlady Z will be among the highlights as Nissan displays a variety of models, from the recently unveiled Z GT500 racecar to exciting customized Nissan Note models, at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2022.

Nissan will shine the spotlight on the all-new Fairlady Z, showing off several versions including a customized Z concept, fitting the show’s customizing atmosphere. Visitors to the Nissan booth will also see customized Nissan Caravans, custom Nissan Note Autech models, and lineup models such as the all-new Nissan Ariya, a special edition Kicks, and more.

Among the models on display are:

Japan-market Nissan Fairlady Z

Globally known as Z, the all-new Fairlady Z production model, which made its world premiere last August, will make its Japan-market debut. As an approachable sports car for the modern age, the all-new Z offers attractive styling, advanced technology and the thrill of exploring the open road to past and future generations of Z drivers and fans.

Nissan Fairlady Z customized proto

As a nod to the Z’s heritage and fan enthusiasm, a one-off customized Fairlady Z takes the all-new model as a base, and introduces exterior styling elements.

Nissan Z GT500 racecar

Set to take on the 2022 SUPER GT season, the Nissan Z GT500 symbolizes Nissan’s spirit of taking on challenges and bringing excitement to life. The racing machine joins the spread of Z-cars in the Nissan booth.

Nissan Caravan Mountain Base concept

Based on the new Caravan, the striking van takes the concept of “base camp” to a new level. The van comes equipped with a roof-mounted foldout solar panel, with more solar panels along the side, replacing the standard glass. Inside, creature comforts include a slim work station, utility-driven walls and a digital fireplace for a relaxing eco-friendly option off the beaten path. The concept also looks the part, with a tough textured finish that can take on rough terrain and brush and a full wood-grain wrap for that classic mountain lodge feeling.

Nissan Caravan Myroom concept

Designed to be a relaxing place to share with family or friends, the Nissan Caravan Myroom concept takes an NV350 and amplifies the interior with a cozy makeover, perfect for a weekend getaway, brunch chat or a rest during a long journey. Occupants can enjoy the built-in couch with a view when sliding doors are open, and with bookshelves and cupboards, time will fly by as you relax in this modern lounge space. A stowable bed can also be setup after a long day of adventuring.

Nissan GT-R NISMO special edition

As the company’s flagship GT-R representing a continuous evolution toward the ultimate in driving pleasure, the Nissan GT-R NISMO special edition features a NISMO-exclusive clear-coated carbon fiber hood, NACA style hood scoops and 20-inch aluminum forged wheels with a red accent. Under the hood, new, high-precision, weight-balanced parts with tighter tolerances deliver snappier revs and quicker turbo spooling.

Nissan Ariya

The Nissan Ariya, a crossover EV for the new era, delivers powerful acceleration and a smooth, quiet and comfortable ride. With its spacious, flat, lounge-like interior and the latest driver assistance technologies, the Ariya aims to provide a comfortable and exciting driving experience for all passengers. The Japan-market Ariya is now available for preorder.

Nissan Kicks Columbia edition

Created in collaboration with Columbia Sportswear Japan Co., the Japan-market Nissan Kicks Columbia edition sports a unique titanium khaki body color, blue grille accents and an interior outfitted with unique luggage seats, front seat aprons and seatback pockets that are ideal for outdoor activities.

Nissan Note Aura NISMO

The Note Aura NISMO is based on the Nissan Note Aura, and takes inspiration from Formula-E with its design concept, “swift electrified city racer”, while incorporating the NISMO spirit and ethos. It features NISMO-exclusive styling cues, a unique suspension system, enhanced body rigidity and optimization of the e-POWER system with a NISMO drive mode to offer a heightened agile driving impression and rapid, yet smooth, acceleration.

Note-able customs on display

Also on display are two customized Note Autech models; a Note Autech Crossover sporting a custom skid plate and lifted suspension sitting on 17-inch wheels; and a customized Note Autech featuring a premium interior and a lowered stance riding on 17-inch wheels.

The Tokyo Auto Salon 2022 will take place at Makuhari Messe Jan. 14-16. Nissan’s booth will also have a corner selling Nissan and NISMO-brand merchandise.

SOURCE: Nissan