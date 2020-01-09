Nissan heads to Tokyo Auto Salon 2020

The new Nissan Skyline will be among the highlights as Nissan shows a diverse lineup of models, ranging from custom minivans to a GT-R race car, at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2020.

Nissan will exhibit two Skylines featuring bespoke treatments, as well as the GT-R50 by Italdesign prototype model and the 50th anniversary editions of the GT-R and Fairlady Z. Visitors to the show can also experience a pitwork simulation with a SuperGT race car, the utility of custom Serena and Elgrand minivans, and more.

Among the models on display are:

Nissan Skyline Deluxe Advanced Concept and Nissan Skyline 400R Sprint Concept

The Skyline Deluxe Advanced Concept is equipped with Nissan’s ProPILOT 2.0 advanced driver assistance system. Combining navigated highway driving with hands-off single-lane driving capabilities, ProPILOT 2.0 is a key technology of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company’s approach to how cars are powered, driven and integrated with society. The concept car incorporates two-tone leather seats so passengers can enjoy the system’s hands-off cruising capability in style and comfort. The exterior features a two-tone paint scheme of matte brown reaching up to the side profile character line, and matte silver paint covering the upper half of the body.

The Skyline 400R Sprint Concept features custom front and rear bumpers, a GT rear wing and 20-inch wheels. It is based on the Skyline 400R, equipped with a 400-horsepower VR30DDTT engine. The exterior sports a two-tone paint scheme of white silver with a matte black hood, roof and trunk. Green accents along the side profile, grille and tire sidewalls complete the look.

Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign

Nissan collaborated with Turin, Italy-based Italdesign to create this model, based on the latest Nissan GT-R NISMO, in commemoration of the 50th anniversaries of the GT-R in 2019 and Italdesign in 2018. Only 50 of the cars will be produced. A limited number of reservations are still available for the production model, with deliveries to begin in late 2020.

SOURCE: Nissan