Nissan Group reports record October 2017 Canadian sales

Today, Nissan Group announced total Canadian sales of 11,577 units for October 2017, an increase of 9.4 per cent and a best October ever. The Nissan Division also set an October sales record with 10,493 units sold, an increase of 13.1 per cent.

INFINITI brand sales totaled 1,084 units, a decrease of 17.1 per cent year-over-year. Calendar year-to-date sales are up 6.7 per cent.

Nissan Division highlights:

Nissan’s best-selling vehicle in Canada, the Nissan Rogue crossover, continues to see strong sales with 3,483 units sold, an October record.

Sales of the new 2017 Nissan Qashqai sub-compact SUV were strong with 1,193 units sold in its fifth full month of sales.

The Murano crossover recorded 1,303 units sold, an increase of 35.4 per cent and an October sales record.

The Frontier mid-size pickup truck recorded sales of 436 units, an increase of 91.2 per cent.

The Nissan Versa Note hatchback finished the month up 19.8 per cent, with sales of 587 units.

The Nissan Sentra subcompact climbed to 939 units sold, up 25.4 per cent.

INFINITI highlights:

The 7-passenger QX60 luxury crossover continues to be INFINITI’s best-seller with 487 units sold, up 10.4 per cent and an October record.

The QX50 mid-size luxury crossover recorded 171 units sold, maintaining flat sales year-over-year.

* For more information on INFINITI’s sales performance, please visit INFINITINews.com.

October October Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2017 2016 % Change 2017 2016 % Change Nissan Division Total 10,493 9,277 13.1 115,281 104,940 9.9 Micra 730 703 3.8 7,946 8,781 -9.5 Versa Note 587 490 19.8 6,912 6,373 8.5 LEAF™ 7 132 -94.7 935 1,217 -23.2 JUKE 15 363 -95.9 1,883 3,903 -51.8 Qashqai 1,193 – 100.0 6,450 – 100.0 Sentra 939 749 25.4 12,298 12,895 -4.6 Altima 506 576 -12.2 6,038 7,057 -14.4 Maxima 142 117 21.4 1,801 2,048 -12.1 370Z 40 44 -9.1 850 872 -2.5 GT-R 4 12 -66.7 122 140 -12.9 Total Car 4,163 3,186 30.7 45,235 43,286 4.5 Frontier 436 228 91.2 3,683 3,641 1.2 Rogue 3,483 3,479 0.1 36,663 33,209 10.4 Pathfinder 539 873 -38.3 8,848 8,153 8.5 Murano 1,303 962 35.4 12,636 12,017 5.2 Armada 87 91 -4.4 946 522 81.2 Titan 261 334 -21.9 5,129 2,026 153.2 NV 97 33 193.9 634 470 34.9 NV200 124 91 36.3 1,507 1,389 8.5 Total Truck 6,330 6,091 3.9 70,046 61,654 13.6 INFINITI DIVISION SALES October October Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2017 2016 % Change 2017 2016 % Change INFINITI Division Total 1,084 1,307 -17.1 10,620 9,955 6.7 Q50 201 283 -29.0 2,069 2,421 -14.5 Q60 76 147 -48.3 991 283 250.2 Q70 5 4 25.0 60 133 -54.9 Total Car 282 434 -35.0 3,120 2,837 10.0 QX30 46 123 -62.6 948 248 282.3 QX50 171 171 0.0 1,565 2,063 -24.1 QX60 487 441 10.4 3,897 3,496 11.5 QX70 24 54 -55.6 385 422 -8.8 QX80 74 84 -11.9 705 889 -20.7 Total Truck 802 873 -8.1 7,500 7,118 5.4 COMBINED NISSAN AND INFINITI SALES October October Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2017 2016 % Change 2017 2016 % Change TOTAL VEHICLE 11,577 10,584 9.4 125,901 114,895 9.6 Total Car 4,445 3,620 22.8 48,355 46,123 4.8 Total Truck 7,132 6,964 2.4 77,546 68,772 12.8

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.