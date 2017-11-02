Nissan Group reports record October 2017 Canadian sales

Today, Nissan Group announced total Canadian sales of 11,577 units for October 2017, an increase of 9.4 per cent and a best October ever. The Nissan Division also set an October sales record with 10,493 units sold, an increase of 13.1 per cent.
INFINITI brand sales totaled 1,084 units, a decrease of 17.1 per cent year-over-year. Calendar year-to-date sales are up 6.7 per cent.
Nissan Division highlights:
- Nissan’s best-selling vehicle in Canada, the Nissan Rogue crossover, continues to see strong sales with 3,483 units sold, an October record.
- Sales of the new 2017 Nissan Qashqai sub-compact SUV were strong with 1,193 units sold in its fifth full month of sales.
- The Murano crossover recorded 1,303 units sold, an increase of 35.4 per cent and an October sales record.
- The Frontier mid-size pickup truck recorded sales of 436 units, an increase of 91.2 per cent.
- The Nissan Versa Note hatchback finished the month up 19.8 per cent, with sales of 587 units.
- The Nissan Sentra subcompact climbed to 939 units sold, up 25.4 per cent.
INFINITI highlights:
- The 7-passenger QX60 luxury crossover continues to be INFINITI’s best-seller with 487 units sold, up 10.4 per cent and an October record.
- The QX50 mid-size luxury crossover recorded 171 units sold, maintaining flat sales year-over-year.
|October
|October
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2017
|2016
|% Change
|2017
|2016
|% Change
|Nissan Division Total
|10,493
|9,277
|13.1
|115,281
|104,940
|9.9
|Micra
|730
|703
|3.8
|7,946
|8,781
|-9.5
|Versa Note
|587
|490
|19.8
|6,912
|6,373
|8.5
|LEAF™
|7
|132
|-94.7
|935
|1,217
|-23.2
|JUKE
|15
|363
|-95.9
|1,883
|3,903
|-51.8
|Qashqai
|1,193
|–
|100.0
|6,450
|–
|100.0
|Sentra
|939
|749
|25.4
|12,298
|12,895
|-4.6
|Altima
|506
|576
|-12.2
|6,038
|7,057
|-14.4
|Maxima
|142
|117
|21.4
|1,801
|2,048
|-12.1
|370Z
|40
|44
|-9.1
|850
|872
|-2.5
|GT-R
|4
|12
|-66.7
|122
|140
|-12.9
|Total Car
|4,163
|3,186
|30.7
|45,235
|43,286
|4.5
|Frontier
|436
|228
|91.2
|3,683
|3,641
|1.2
|Rogue
|3,483
|3,479
|0.1
|36,663
|33,209
|10.4
|Pathfinder
|539
|873
|-38.3
|8,848
|8,153
|8.5
|Murano
|1,303
|962
|35.4
|12,636
|12,017
|5.2
|Armada
|87
|91
|-4.4
|946
|522
|81.2
|Titan
|261
|334
|-21.9
|5,129
|2,026
|153.2
|NV
|97
|33
|193.9
|634
|470
|34.9
|NV200
|124
|91
|36.3
|1,507
|1,389
|8.5
|Total Truck
|6,330
|6,091
|3.9
|70,046
|61,654
|13.6
|INFINITI DIVISION SALES
|October
|October
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2017
|2016
|% Change
|2017
|2016
|% Change
|INFINITI Division Total
|1,084
|1,307
|-17.1
|10,620
|9,955
|6.7
|Q50
|201
|283
|-29.0
|2,069
|2,421
|-14.5
|Q60
|76
|147
|-48.3
|991
|283
|250.2
|Q70
|5
|4
|25.0
|60
|133
|-54.9
|Total Car
|282
|434
|-35.0
|3,120
|2,837
|10.0
|QX30
|46
|123
|-62.6
|948
|248
|282.3
|QX50
|171
|171
|0.0
|1,565
|2,063
|-24.1
|QX60
|487
|441
|10.4
|3,897
|3,496
|11.5
|QX70
|24
|54
|-55.6
|385
|422
|-8.8
|QX80
|74
|84
|-11.9
|705
|889
|-20.7
|Total Truck
|802
|873
|-8.1
|7,500
|7,118
|5.4
|COMBINED NISSAN AND INFINITI SALES
|October
|October
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2017
|2016
|% Change
|2017
|2016
|% Change
|TOTAL VEHICLE
|11,577
|10,584
|9.4
|125,901
|114,895
|9.6
|Total Car
|4,445
|3,620
|22.8
|48,355
|46,123
|4.8
|Total Truck
|7,132
|6,964
|2.4
|77,546
|68,772
|12.8