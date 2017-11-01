Nissan Group reports October 2017 U.S. sales

|October 2017
|October 2016
|% Change
|Nissan Group Total sales (units)
|123,012
|113,520
|+8.4%
|Nissan Division sales
|112,716
|102,312
|+10.2%
|INFINITI sales*
|10,296
|11,208
|-8.1%
Nissan Group announced total U.S. sales for October 2017 of 123,012 units, an increase of 8.4 percent over the previous year. This marks an October record.
Nissan highlights:
- Nissan Division sales also set an October record at 112,716, an increase of 10 percent.
- Nissan Rogue sales set an October record with 30,286 sales, up 43 percent.
- Armada SUV sales also set an October record with 3,473 sales, an increase of 100 percent.
- TITAN pickup sales increased 29 percent to 4,114.
- Sentra sales increased 30 percent to 18,341.
*INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI’s October sales performance, please visit INFINITINews.com.
NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. October 2017 had 25 selling days, while October 2016 had 26 selling days.
|NISSAN DIVISION
|OCT
|OCT
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2017
|2016
|% chg
|2017
|2016
|% chg
|Nissan Division Total
|112,716
|102,312
|10.2
|1,195,243
|1,188,561
|0.6
|Versa
|9,556
|8,911
|7.2
|92,373
|115,366
|-19.9
|Sentra
|18,341
|14,168
|29.5
|184,052
|183,644
|0.2
|Cube
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|15
|-100.0
|Altima
|17,863
|20,257
|-11.8
|217,724
|262,578
|-17.1
|Maxima
|6,741
|3,908
|72.5
|56,418
|53,284
|5.9
|LEAF
|213
|1,412
|-84.9
|10,953
|10,650
|2.8
|Juke
|461
|858
|-46.3
|9,561
|17,072
|-44.0
|370Z
|410
|400
|2.5
|3,990
|5,205
|-23.3
|GT-R
|21
|57
|-63.2
|503
|594
|-15.3
|Total Car
|53,606
|49,971
|7.3
|575,574
|648,408
|-11.2
|Frontier
|6,219
|6,364
|-2.3
|61,427
|75,752
|-18.9
|Titan
|4,114
|3,181
|29.3
|39,663
|14,155
|180.2
|Xterra
|0
|0
|0.0
|1
|38
|-97.4
|Pathfinder
|6,708
|6,421
|4.5
|68,427
|65,532
|4.4
|Armada
|3,473
|1,740
|99.6
|29,006
|9,823
|195.3
|Rogue
|30,286
|21,179
|43.0
|327,213
|262,798
|24.5
|Murano
|5,714
|10,701
|-46.6
|58,621
|71,483
|-18.0
|Quest
|3
|152
|-98.0
|4,944
|10,207
|-51.6
|NV
|1,204
|1,360
|-11.5
|14,798
|14,743
|0.4
|NV200
|1,389
|1,243
|11.7
|15,569
|15,622
|-0.3
|Total Truck
|59,110
|52,341
|12.9
|619,669
|540,153
|14.7
|INFINITI
|OCT
|OCT
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2017
|2016
|% chg
|2017
|2016
|% chg
|INFINITI Total
|10,296
|11,208
|-8.1
|124,010
|107,983
|14.8
|INFINITI Q40
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|59
|-100.0
|INFINITI Q50
|2,791
|3,689
|-24.3
|30,867
|34,852
|-11.4
|INFINITI Q60
|909
|725
|25.4
|9,065
|2,138
|324.0
|INFINITI Q70
|378
|451
|-16.2
|4,986
|4,946
|0.8
|INFINITI QX30
|671
|723
|-7.2
|12,652
|1,046
|1109.6
|INFINITI QX50
|1,307
|1,106
|18.2
|13,450
|13,505
|-0.4
|INFINITI QX60
|3,227
|2,929
|10.2
|32,587
|33,996
|-4.1
|INFINITI QX70
|151
|371
|-59.3
|6,318
|4,433
|42.5
|INFINITI QX80
|862
|1,214
|-29.0
|14,085
|13,008
|8.3
|Total Car
|4,078
|4,865
|-16.2
|44,918
|41,995
|7.0
|Total Truck
|6,218
|6,343
|-2.0
|79,092
|65,988
|19.9
|NISSAN GROUP
|OCT
|OCT
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2017
|2016
|% chg
|2017
|2016
|% chg
|TOTAL VEHICLE
|123,012
|113,520
|8.4
|1,319,253
|1,296,544
|1.8
|Total Car
|57,684
|54,836
|5.2
|620,492
|690,403
|-10.1
|Total Truck
|65,328
|58,684
|11.3
|698,761
|606,141
|15.3
|Selling days
|25
|26
|255
|255