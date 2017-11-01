Nissan Group reports October 2017 U.S. sales

October 2017 October 2016 % Change Nissan Group Total sales (units) 123,012 113,520 +8.4% Nissan Division sales 112,716 102,312 +10.2% INFINITI sales* 10,296 11,208 -8.1%

Nissan Group announced total U.S. sales for October 2017 of 123,012 units, an increase of 8.4 percent over the previous year. This marks an October record.

Nissan highlights:

Nissan Division sales also set an October record at 112,716, an increase of 10 percent.

Nissan Rogue sales set an October record with 30,286 sales, up 43 percent.

Armada SUV sales also set an October record with 3,473 sales, an increase of 100 percent.

TITAN pickup sales increased 29 percent to 4,114.

Sentra sales increased 30 percent to 18,341.

*INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI’s October sales performance, please visit INFINITINews.com.

NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. October 2017 had 25 selling days, while October 2016 had 26 selling days.

NISSAN DIVISION OCT OCT Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2017 2016 % chg 2017 2016 % chg Nissan Division Total 112,716 102,312 10.2 1,195,243 1,188,561 0.6 Versa 9,556 8,911 7.2 92,373 115,366 -19.9 Sentra 18,341 14,168 29.5 184,052 183,644 0.2 Cube 0 0 0.0 0 15 -100.0 Altima 17,863 20,257 -11.8 217,724 262,578 -17.1 Maxima 6,741 3,908 72.5 56,418 53,284 5.9 LEAF 213 1,412 -84.9 10,953 10,650 2.8 Juke 461 858 -46.3 9,561 17,072 -44.0 370Z 410 400 2.5 3,990 5,205 -23.3 GT-R 21 57 -63.2 503 594 -15.3 Total Car 53,606 49,971 7.3 575,574 648,408 -11.2 Frontier 6,219 6,364 -2.3 61,427 75,752 -18.9 Titan 4,114 3,181 29.3 39,663 14,155 180.2 Xterra 0 0 0.0 1 38 -97.4 Pathfinder 6,708 6,421 4.5 68,427 65,532 4.4 Armada 3,473 1,740 99.6 29,006 9,823 195.3 Rogue 30,286 21,179 43.0 327,213 262,798 24.5 Murano 5,714 10,701 -46.6 58,621 71,483 -18.0 Quest 3 152 -98.0 4,944 10,207 -51.6 NV 1,204 1,360 -11.5 14,798 14,743 0.4 NV200 1,389 1,243 11.7 15,569 15,622 -0.3 Total Truck 59,110 52,341 12.9 619,669 540,153 14.7 INFINITI OCT OCT Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2017 2016 % chg 2017 2016 % chg INFINITI Total 10,296 11,208 -8.1 124,010 107,983 14.8 INFINITI Q40 0 0 0.0 0 59 -100.0 INFINITI Q50 2,791 3,689 -24.3 30,867 34,852 -11.4 INFINITI Q60 909 725 25.4 9,065 2,138 324.0 INFINITI Q70 378 451 -16.2 4,986 4,946 0.8 INFINITI QX30 671 723 -7.2 12,652 1,046 1109.6 INFINITI QX50 1,307 1,106 18.2 13,450 13,505 -0.4 INFINITI QX60 3,227 2,929 10.2 32,587 33,996 -4.1 INFINITI QX70 151 371 -59.3 6,318 4,433 42.5 INFINITI QX80 862 1,214 -29.0 14,085 13,008 8.3 Total Car 4,078 4,865 -16.2 44,918 41,995 7.0 Total Truck 6,218 6,343 -2.0 79,092 65,988 19.9 NISSAN GROUP OCT OCT Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2017 2016 % chg 2017 2016 % chg TOTAL VEHICLE 123,012 113,520 8.4 1,319,253 1,296,544 1.8 Total Car 57,684 54,836 5.2 620,492 690,403 -10.1 Total Truck 65,328 58,684 11.3 698,761 606,141 15.3 Selling days 25 26 255 255

