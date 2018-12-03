Nissan Group reports November 2018 US sales

Nissan Group today announced total U.S. sales for November 2018 of 110,513 units, a decrease of 19 percent compared to the previous year.
Nissan highlights:
- Several key models have shown gains in 2018: Murano (+13%), Frontier (+5%) and Rogue (+2%).
- Nissan sold 1,128 LEAF all-electric vehicles in November, and for the calendar year to date LEAF sales were up 17% compared to the prior year.
*INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI’s November sales performance, please visit INFINITINews.com.
NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. November 2018 and November 2017 each had 25 selling days.
|NISSAN DIVISION
|NOV
|NOV
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2018
|2017
|% chg
|2018
|2017
|% chg
|Nissan Division Total
|96,427
|122,959
|-21.6
|1,213,942
|1,318,202
|-7.9
|Versa
|5,122
|7,274
|-29.6
|69,074
|99,647
|-30.7
|Sentra
|12,721
|17,565
|-27.6
|195,479
|201,617
|-3.0
|Altima
|12,077
|19,073
|-36.7
|192,082
|236,797
|-18.9
|Maxima
|2,530
|6,193
|-59.1
|36,737
|62,611
|-41.3
|LEAF
|1,128
|175
|544.6
|13,048
|11,128
|17.3
|Juke
|4
|351
|-98.9
|726
|9,912
|-92.7
|370Z
|271
|320
|-15.3
|3,266
|4,310
|-24.2
|GT-R
|23
|39
|-41.0
|513
|542
|-5.4
|Total Car
|33,876
|50,990
|-33.6
|510,925
|626,564
|-18.5
|Kicks
|4,032
|0
|n/a
|17,608
|0
|n/a
|Frontier
|6,278
|7,053
|-11.0
|72,154
|68,480
|5.4
|Titan
|3,845
|7,679
|-49.9
|45,798
|47,342
|-3.3
|Xterra
|0
|0
|n/a
|0
|1
|-100.0
|Pathfinder
|5,404
|6,585
|-17.9
|60,751
|75,012
|-19.0
|Armada
|2,044
|3,293
|-37.9
|29,776
|32,299
|-7.8
|Rogue
|31,860
|36,080
|-11.7
|369,587
|363,293
|1.7
|Murano
|6,552
|8,393
|-21.9
|75,514
|67,014
|12.7
|Quest
|0
|5
|-100.0
|3
|4,949
|-99.9
|NV
|1,321
|1,422
|-7.1
|14,889
|16,220
|-8.2
|NV200
|1,215
|1,459
|-16.7
|16,937
|17,028
|-0.5
|Total Truck
|62,551
|71,969
|-13.1
|703,017
|691,638
|1.6
|INFINITI
|NOV
|NOV
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2018
|2017
|% chg
|2018
|2017
|% chg
|Infiniti Total
|14,086
|13,026
|8.1
|131,215
|137,036
|-4.2
|Infiniti Q50
|2,819
|4,289
|-34.3
|31,073
|35,156
|-11.6
|Infiniti Q60
|590
|817
|-27.8
|8,355
|9,882
|-15.5
|Infiniti Q70
|372
|380
|-2.1
|4,150
|5,366
|-22.7
|Infiniti QX30
|416
|611
|-31.9
|7,454
|13,263
|-43.8
|Infiniti QX50
|3,009
|1,622
|85.5
|22,060
|15,072
|46.4
|Infiniti QX60
|5,151
|3,759
|37.0
|40,338
|36,346
|11.0
|Infiniti QX70
|8
|268
|-97.0
|950
|6,586
|-85.6
|Infiniti QX80
|1,721
|1,280
|34.5
|16,835
|15,365
|9.6
|Total Car
|3,781
|5,486
|-31.1
|43,578
|50,404
|-13.5
|Total Truck
|10,305
|7,540
|36.7
|87,637
|86,632
|1.2
|NISSAN GROUP
|NOV
|NOV
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2018
|2017
|% chg
|2018
|2017
|% chg
|TOTAL VEHICLE
|110,513
|135,985
|-18.7
|1,345,157
|1,455,238
|-7.6
|Total Car
|37,657
|56,476
|-33.3
|554,503
|676,968
|-18.1
|Total Truck
|72,856
|79,509
|-8.4
|790,654
|778,270
|1.6
|Selling days
|25
|25
|281
|280
SOURCE: Nissan