Nissan Group reports November 2018 US sales

Nissan Group today announced total U.S. sales for November 2018 of 110,513 units, a decrease of 19 percent compared to the previous year.

Nissan highlights:

Several key models have shown gains in 2018: Murano (+13%), Frontier (+5%) and Rogue (+2%).

Nissan sold 1,128 LEAF all-electric vehicles in November, and for the calendar year to date LEAF sales were up 17% compared to the prior year.

*INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI’s November sales performance, please visit INFINITINews.com.

NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. November 2018 and November 2017 each had 25 selling days.

NISSAN DIVISION NOV NOV Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2018 2017 % chg 2018 2017 % chg Nissan Division Total 96,427 122,959 -21.6 1,213,942 1,318,202 -7.9 Versa 5,122 7,274 -29.6 69,074 99,647 -30.7 Sentra 12,721 17,565 -27.6 195,479 201,617 -3.0 Altima 12,077 19,073 -36.7 192,082 236,797 -18.9 Maxima 2,530 6,193 -59.1 36,737 62,611 -41.3 LEAF 1,128 175 544.6 13,048 11,128 17.3 Juke 4 351 -98.9 726 9,912 -92.7 370Z 271 320 -15.3 3,266 4,310 -24.2 GT-R 23 39 -41.0 513 542 -5.4 Total Car 33,876 50,990 -33.6 510,925 626,564 -18.5 Kicks 4,032 0 n/a 17,608 0 n/a Frontier 6,278 7,053 -11.0 72,154 68,480 5.4 Titan 3,845 7,679 -49.9 45,798 47,342 -3.3 Xterra 0 0 n/a 0 1 -100.0 Pathfinder 5,404 6,585 -17.9 60,751 75,012 -19.0 Armada 2,044 3,293 -37.9 29,776 32,299 -7.8 Rogue 31,860 36,080 -11.7 369,587 363,293 1.7 Murano 6,552 8,393 -21.9 75,514 67,014 12.7 Quest 0 5 -100.0 3 4,949 -99.9 NV 1,321 1,422 -7.1 14,889 16,220 -8.2 NV200 1,215 1,459 -16.7 16,937 17,028 -0.5 Total Truck 62,551 71,969 -13.1 703,017 691,638 1.6 INFINITI NOV NOV Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2018 2017 % chg 2018 2017 % chg Infiniti Total 14,086 13,026 8.1 131,215 137,036 -4.2 Infiniti Q50 2,819 4,289 -34.3 31,073 35,156 -11.6 Infiniti Q60 590 817 -27.8 8,355 9,882 -15.5 Infiniti Q70 372 380 -2.1 4,150 5,366 -22.7 Infiniti QX30 416 611 -31.9 7,454 13,263 -43.8 Infiniti QX50 3,009 1,622 85.5 22,060 15,072 46.4 Infiniti QX60 5,151 3,759 37.0 40,338 36,346 11.0 Infiniti QX70 8 268 -97.0 950 6,586 -85.6 Infiniti QX80 1,721 1,280 34.5 16,835 15,365 9.6 Total Car 3,781 5,486 -31.1 43,578 50,404 -13.5 Total Truck 10,305 7,540 36.7 87,637 86,632 1.2 NISSAN GROUP NOV NOV Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2018 2017 % chg 2018 2017 % chg TOTAL VEHICLE 110,513 135,985 -18.7 1,345,157 1,455,238 -7.6 Total Car 37,657 56,476 -33.3 554,503 676,968 -18.1 Total Truck 72,856 79,509 -8.4 790,654 778,270 1.6 Selling days 25 25 281 280

