Nissan Group reports May 2018 U.S. sales

Nissan Group today announced total U.S. sales for May 2018 of 131,832 units, a decrease of 4 percent compared to the previous year.

Nissan highlights:

Overall sales of Nissan crossovers, trucks and SUVs set a May record, up 4 percent.

Sales of the Rogue crossover set a May record with sales of 38,413 units, up 18 percent.

Nissan LEAF all-electric vehicle sales increased 13 percent to 1,576 units.

*INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI’s May sales performance, please visit INFINITINews.com.

NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. May 2018 had 26 selling days, while May 2017 had 25 selling days.

NISSAN DIVISION MAY MAY Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2018 2017 % chg 2018 2017 % chg Nissan Division Total 120,207 124,957 -3.8 574,127 609,488 -5.8 Versa 6,576 9,006 -27.0 37,939 48,403 -21.6 Sentra 18,103 18,371 -1.5 95,104 90,040 5.6 Altima 23,030 23,994 -4.0 96,836 118,242 -18.1 Maxima 3,694 5,948 -37.9 19,548 27,109 -27.9 LEAF 1,576 1,392 13.2 5,292 5,742 -7.8 Juke 72 1,278 -94.4 611 6,352 -90.4 370Z 343 447 -23.3 1,586 2,084 -23.9 GT-R 74 65 13.8 244 311 -21.5 Total Car 53,468 60,501 -11.6 257,160 298,283 -13.8 Frontier 6,938 7,756 -10.5 34,845 29,669 17.4 Titan 3,779 4,937 -23.5 19,173 20,265 -5.4 Xterra 0 0 n/a 0 1 -100.0 Pathfinder 6,119 6,457 -5.2 26,966 38,889 -30.7 Armada 2,216 2,487 -10.9 13,011 11,785 10.4 Rogue 38,413 32,533 18.1 178,198 161,340 10.4 Murano 5,881 6,409 -8.2 29,994 29,162 2.9 Quest 0 384 -100.0 2 4,419 -100.0 NV 1,702 1,769 -3.8 6,695 7,759 -13.7 NV200 1,691 1,724 -1.9 8,083 7,916 2.1 Total Truck 66,739 64,456 3.5 316,967 311,205 1.9 INFINITI MAY MAY Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2018 2017 % chg 2018 2017 % chg Infiniti Total 11,625 12,514 -7.1 61,472 66,872 -8.1 Infiniti Q50 2,945 3,370 -12.6 16,526 16,379 0.9 Infiniti Q60 848 972 -12.8 4,101 5,087 -19.4 Infiniti Q70 390 459 -15.0 2,153 2,864 -24.8 Infiniti QX30 672 927 -27.5 4,158 8,667 -52.0 Infiniti QX50 1,859 1,230 51.1 7,356 6,745 9.1 Infiniti QX60 3,718 3,449 7.8 18,794 14,921 26.0 Infiniti QX70 69 683 -89.9 741 4,094 -81.9 Infiniti QX80 1,124 1,424 -21.1 7,643 8,115 -5.8 Total Car 4,183 4,801 -12.9 22,780 24,330 -6.4 Total Truck 7,442 7,713 -3.5 38,692 42,542 -9.0 NISSAN GROUP MAY MAY Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2018 2017 % chg 2018 2017 % chg TOTAL VEHICLE 131,832 137,471 -4.1 635,599 676,360 -6.0 Total Car 57,651 65,302 -11.7 279,940 322,613 -13.2 Total Truck 74,181 72,169 2.8 355,659 353,747 0.5 Selling days 26 25 127 126

