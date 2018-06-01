Nissan Group reports May 2018 U.S. sales

Nissan Group today announced total U.S. sales for May 2018 of 131,832 units, a decrease of 4 percent compared to the previous year.
Nissan highlights:
- Overall sales of Nissan crossovers, trucks and SUVs set a May record, up 4 percent.
- Sales of the Rogue crossover set a May record with sales of 38,413 units, up 18 percent.
- Nissan LEAF all-electric vehicle sales increased 13 percent to 1,576 units.
*INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI’s May sales performance, please visit INFINITINews.com.
NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. May 2018 had 26 selling days, while May 2017 had 25 selling days.
|NISSAN DIVISION
|MAY
|MAY
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2018
|2017
|% chg
|2018
|2017
|% chg
|Nissan Division Total
|120,207
|124,957
|-3.8
|574,127
|609,488
|-5.8
|Versa
|6,576
|9,006
|-27.0
|37,939
|48,403
|-21.6
|Sentra
|18,103
|18,371
|-1.5
|95,104
|90,040
|5.6
|Altima
|23,030
|23,994
|-4.0
|96,836
|118,242
|-18.1
|Maxima
|3,694
|5,948
|-37.9
|19,548
|27,109
|-27.9
|LEAF
|1,576
|1,392
|13.2
|5,292
|5,742
|-7.8
|Juke
|72
|1,278
|-94.4
|611
|6,352
|-90.4
|370Z
|343
|447
|-23.3
|1,586
|2,084
|-23.9
|GT-R
|74
|65
|13.8
|244
|311
|-21.5
|Total Car
|53,468
|60,501
|-11.6
|257,160
|298,283
|-13.8
|Frontier
|6,938
|7,756
|-10.5
|34,845
|29,669
|17.4
|Titan
|3,779
|4,937
|-23.5
|19,173
|20,265
|-5.4
|Xterra
|0
|0
|n/a
|0
|1
|-100.0
|Pathfinder
|6,119
|6,457
|-5.2
|26,966
|38,889
|-30.7
|Armada
|2,216
|2,487
|-10.9
|13,011
|11,785
|10.4
|Rogue
|38,413
|32,533
|18.1
|178,198
|161,340
|10.4
|Murano
|5,881
|6,409
|-8.2
|29,994
|29,162
|2.9
|Quest
|0
|384
|-100.0
|2
|4,419
|-100.0
|NV
|1,702
|1,769
|-3.8
|6,695
|7,759
|-13.7
|NV200
|1,691
|1,724
|-1.9
|8,083
|7,916
|2.1
|Total Truck
|66,739
|64,456
|3.5
|316,967
|311,205
|1.9
|INFINITI
|MAY
|MAY
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2018
|2017
|% chg
|2018
|2017
|% chg
|Infiniti Total
|11,625
|12,514
|-7.1
|61,472
|66,872
|-8.1
|Infiniti Q50
|2,945
|3,370
|-12.6
|16,526
|16,379
|0.9
|Infiniti Q60
|848
|972
|-12.8
|4,101
|5,087
|-19.4
|Infiniti Q70
|390
|459
|-15.0
|2,153
|2,864
|-24.8
|Infiniti QX30
|672
|927
|-27.5
|4,158
|8,667
|-52.0
|Infiniti QX50
|1,859
|1,230
|51.1
|7,356
|6,745
|9.1
|Infiniti QX60
|3,718
|3,449
|7.8
|18,794
|14,921
|26.0
|Infiniti QX70
|69
|683
|-89.9
|741
|4,094
|-81.9
|Infiniti QX80
|1,124
|1,424
|-21.1
|7,643
|8,115
|-5.8
|Total Car
|4,183
|4,801
|-12.9
|22,780
|24,330
|-6.4
|Total Truck
|7,442
|7,713
|-3.5
|38,692
|42,542
|-9.0
|NISSAN GROUP
|MAY
|MAY
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2018
|2017
|% chg
|2018
|2017
|% chg
|TOTAL VEHICLE
|131,832
|137,471
|-4.1
|635,599
|676,360
|-6.0
|Total Car
|57,651
|65,302
|-11.7
|279,940
|322,613
|-13.2
|Total Truck
|74,181
|72,169
|2.8
|355,659
|353,747
|0.5
|Selling days
|26
|25
|127
|126