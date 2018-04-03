Nissan Group reports March 2018 U.S. sales

Nissan Group today announced total U.S. sales for March 2018 of 162,535 units, a decrease of 4% compared to the previous year.
Nissan highlights:
- Nissan Rogue posted the best monthly performance in the nameplate’s history with 42,151 sales, up 7%.
- Armada SUV sales rose 39% to 4,288 units, a March record.
- Frontier truck sales rose to 8,932 units, up 28%.
- Sentra compact sales increased 14% to 25,123 units.
*INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI’s March sales performance, please visit infinitinews.com.
NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. March 2018 had 28 selling days, while March 2017 had 27 selling days.
|NISSAN DIVISION
|MAR
|MAR
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2018
|2017
|% chg
|2018
|2017
|% chg
|Nissan Division Total
|145,103
|150,566
|-3.6
|375,116
|373,330
|0.5
|Versa
|10,921
|12,336
|-11.5
|25,365
|31,075
|-18.4
|Sentra
|25,123
|21,960
|14.4
|60,002
|51,414
|16.7
|Altima
|23,518
|28,511
|-17.5
|63,406
|73,985
|-14.3
|Maxima
|5,034
|6,961
|-27.7
|13,754
|15,597
|-11.8
|LEAF
|1,500
|1,478
|1.5
|2,545
|3,287
|-22.6
|Juke
|142
|1,487
|-90.5
|456
|4,088
|-88.8
|370Z
|447
|500
|-10.6
|983
|1,248
|-21.2
|GT-R
|66
|75
|-12.0
|135
|195
|-30.8
|Total Car
|66,751
|73,308
|-8.9
|166,646
|180,889
|-7.9
|Frontier
|8,932
|6,973
|28.1
|22,825
|15,566
|46.6
|Titan
|4,912
|5,539
|-11.3
|12,724
|11,295
|12.7
|Xterra
|0
|1
|-100.0
|0
|1
|-100.0
|Pathfinder
|6,680
|10,442
|-36.0
|18,106
|26,720
|-32.2
|Armada
|4,288
|3,094
|38.6
|9,082
|7,291
|24.6
|Rogue
|42,151
|39,512
|6.7
|116,454
|101,421
|14.8
|Murano
|7,751
|7,317
|5.9
|20,722
|17,249
|20.1
|Quest
|0
|620
|-100.0
|2
|3,870
|-99.9
|NV
|1,606
|1,863
|-13.8
|3,768
|4,533
|-16.9
|NV200
|2,032
|1,897
|7.1
|4,787
|4,495
|6.5
|Total Truck
|78,352
|77,258
|1.4
|208,470
|192,441
|8.3
|INFINITI
|MAR
|MAR
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2018
|2017
|% chg
|2018
|2017
|% chg
|Infiniti Total
|17,432
|18,266
|-4.6
|40,887
|43,561
|-6.1
|Infiniti Q50
|5,085
|3,800
|33.8
|11,701
|10,450
|12.0
|Infiniti Q60
|1,136
|1,829
|-37.9
|2,603
|3,371
|-22.8
|Infiniti Q70
|655
|1,072
|-38.9
|1,491
|1,962
|-24.0
|Infiniti QX30
|1,227
|2,960
|-58.5
|2,815
|6,532
|-56.9
|Infiniti QX50
|1,913
|1,724
|11.0
|4,084
|4,318
|-5.4
|Infiniti QX60
|5,115
|3,821
|33.9
|12,024
|8,668
|38.7
|Infiniti QX70
|221
|1,077
|-79.5
|570
|2,905
|-80.4
|Infiniti QX80
|2,080
|1,983
|4.9
|5,599
|5,355
|4.6
|Total Car
|6,876
|6,701
|2.6
|15,795
|15,783
|0.1
|Total Truck
|10,556
|11,565
|-8.7
|25,092
|27,778
|-9.7
|NISSAN GROUP
|MAR
|MAR
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2018
|2017
|% chg
|2018
|2017
|% chg
|TOTAL VEHICLE
|162,535
|168,832
|-3.7
|416,003
|416,891
|-0.2
|Total Car
|73,627
|80,009
|-8.0
|182,441
|196,672
|-7.2
|Total Truck
|88,908
|88,823
|0.1
|233,562
|220,219
|6.1
|Selling days
|28
|27
|77
|75