Nissan Group reports March 2018 U.S. sales

Nissan Group today announced total U.S. sales for March 2018 of 162,535 units, a decrease of 4% compared to the previous year.

Nissan highlights:

Nissan Rogue posted the best monthly performance in the nameplate’s history with 42,151 sales, up 7%.

Armada SUV sales rose 39% to 4,288 units, a March record.

Frontier truck sales rose to 8,932 units, up 28%.

Sentra compact sales increased 14% to 25,123 units.

*INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI’s March sales performance, please visit infinitinews.com.

NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. March 2018 had 28 selling days, while March 2017 had 27 selling days.

NISSAN DIVISION MAR MAR Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2018 2017 % chg 2018 2017 % chg Nissan Division Total 145,103 150,566 -3.6 375,116 373,330 0.5 Versa 10,921 12,336 -11.5 25,365 31,075 -18.4 Sentra 25,123 21,960 14.4 60,002 51,414 16.7 Altima 23,518 28,511 -17.5 63,406 73,985 -14.3 Maxima 5,034 6,961 -27.7 13,754 15,597 -11.8 LEAF 1,500 1,478 1.5 2,545 3,287 -22.6 Juke 142 1,487 -90.5 456 4,088 -88.8 370Z 447 500 -10.6 983 1,248 -21.2 GT-R 66 75 -12.0 135 195 -30.8 Total Car 66,751 73,308 -8.9 166,646 180,889 -7.9 Frontier 8,932 6,973 28.1 22,825 15,566 46.6 Titan 4,912 5,539 -11.3 12,724 11,295 12.7 Xterra 0 1 -100.0 0 1 -100.0 Pathfinder 6,680 10,442 -36.0 18,106 26,720 -32.2 Armada 4,288 3,094 38.6 9,082 7,291 24.6 Rogue 42,151 39,512 6.7 116,454 101,421 14.8 Murano 7,751 7,317 5.9 20,722 17,249 20.1 Quest 0 620 -100.0 2 3,870 -99.9 NV 1,606 1,863 -13.8 3,768 4,533 -16.9 NV200 2,032 1,897 7.1 4,787 4,495 6.5 Total Truck 78,352 77,258 1.4 208,470 192,441 8.3 INFINITI MAR MAR Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2018 2017 % chg 2018 2017 % chg Infiniti Total 17,432 18,266 -4.6 40,887 43,561 -6.1 Infiniti Q50 5,085 3,800 33.8 11,701 10,450 12.0 Infiniti Q60 1,136 1,829 -37.9 2,603 3,371 -22.8 Infiniti Q70 655 1,072 -38.9 1,491 1,962 -24.0 Infiniti QX30 1,227 2,960 -58.5 2,815 6,532 -56.9 Infiniti QX50 1,913 1,724 11.0 4,084 4,318 -5.4 Infiniti QX60 5,115 3,821 33.9 12,024 8,668 38.7 Infiniti QX70 221 1,077 -79.5 570 2,905 -80.4 Infiniti QX80 2,080 1,983 4.9 5,599 5,355 4.6 Total Car 6,876 6,701 2.6 15,795 15,783 0.1 Total Truck 10,556 11,565 -8.7 25,092 27,778 -9.7 NISSAN GROUP MAR MAR Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2018 2017 % chg 2018 2017 % chg TOTAL VEHICLE 162,535 168,832 -3.7 416,003 416,891 -0.2 Total Car 73,627 80,009 -8.0 182,441 196,672 -7.2 Total Truck 88,908 88,823 0.1 233,562 220,219 6.1 Selling days 28 27 77 75

