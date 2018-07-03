Nissan Group reports June 2018 U.S. sales

Nissan Group today announced total U.S. sales for June 2018 of 145,096 units, an increase of 1 percent compared to the previous year. This marks a June record.
Nissan highlights:
- Nissan Division sales set a June record at 134,398 units, an increase of 3 percent.
- Combined sales of Nissan crossovers, trucks and SUVs set a June record, up 12 percent.
- Nissan Rogue crossover set a June record with sales of 37,004 units, up 8 percent.
- Murano crossover sales increased 59 percent to 8,806 units, setting a June record.
- Armada SUV sales rose 129 percent to 5,434 units. It was Armada’s best-ever month.
- NV200 sales set a June record with sales of 1,717 units, up 2 percent.
*INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI’s June sales performance, please visit INFINITINews.com.
NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. June 2018 had 27 selling days, while June 2017 had 26 selling days.
|NISSAN DIVISION
|JUNE
|JUNE
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2018
|2017
|% chg
|2018
|2017
|% chg
|Nissan Division Total
|134,398
|131,057
|2.5
|708,525
|740,545
|-4.3
|Versa
|7,745
|8,155
|-5.0
|45,684
|56,558
|-19.2
|Sentra
|20,572
|22,534
|-8.7
|115,676
|112,574
|2.8
|Altima
|26,956
|28,042
|-3.9
|123,792
|146,284
|-15.4
|Maxima
|4,504
|4,410
|2.1
|24,052
|31,519
|-23.7
|LEAF
|1,367
|1,506
|-9.2
|6,659
|7,248
|-8.1
|Juke
|41
|893
|-95.4
|652
|7,245
|-91.0
|370Z
|363
|405
|-10.4
|1,949
|2,489
|-21.7
|GT-R
|60
|62
|-3.2
|304
|373
|-18.5
|Total Car
|61,608
|66,007
|-6.7
|318,768
|364,290
|-12.5
|Kicks
|563
|0
|563
|0
|Frontier
|6,856
|8,144
|-15.8
|41,701
|37,813
|10.3
|Titan
|4,121
|4,199
|-1.9
|23,294
|24,464
|-4.8
|Xterra
|0
|0
|n/a
|0
|1
|-100.0
|Pathfinder
|6,736
|6,578
|2.4
|33,702
|45,467
|-25.9
|Armada
|5,434
|2,370
|129.3
|18,445
|14,155
|30.3
|Rogue
|37,004
|34,349
|7.7
|215,202
|195,689
|10.0
|Murano
|8,806
|5,534
|59.1
|38,800
|34,696
|11.8
|Quest
|0
|502
|-100.0
|2
|4,921
|-100.0
|NV
|1,553
|1,688
|-8.0
|8,248
|9,447
|-12.7
|NV200
|1,717
|1,686
|1.8
|9,800
|9,602
|2.1
|Total Truck
|72,790
|65,050
|11.9
|389,757
|376,255
|3.6
|North American produced
|104,749
|103,996
|0.7
|537,752
|582,956
|-7.8
|Car
|61,144
|64,647
|-5.4
|315,863
|354,183
|-10.8
|Truck
|43,605
|39,349
|10.8
|221,889
|228,773
|-3.0
|Import
|29,649
|27,061
|9.6
|170,773
|157,589
|8.4
|Car
|464
|1,360
|-65.9
|2,905
|10,107
|-71.3
|Truck
|29,185
|25,701
|13.6
|167,868
|147,482
|13.8
|INFINITI
|JUNE
|JUNE
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2018
|2017
|% chg
|2018
|2017
|% chg
|Infiniti Total
|10,698
|12,271
|-12.8
|72,170
|79,143
|-8.8
|Infiniti Q50
|2,631
|3,224
|-18.4
|19,157
|19,603
|-2.3
|Infiniti Q60
|591
|851
|-30.6
|4,692
|5,938
|-21.0
|Infiniti Q70
|364
|419
|-13.1
|2,517
|3,283
|-23.3
|Infiniti QX30
|656
|726
|-9.6
|4,814
|9,393
|-48.7
|Infiniti QX50
|1,710
|1,210
|41.3
|9,066
|7,955
|14.0
|Infiniti QX60
|3,382
|3,358
|0.7
|22,176
|18,279
|21.3
|Infiniti QX70
|65
|678
|-90.4
|806
|4,772
|-83.1
|Infiniti QX80
|1,299
|1,805
|-28.0
|8,942
|9,920
|-9.9
|Total Car
|3,586
|4,494
|-20.2
|26,366
|28,824
|-8.5
|Total Truck
|7,112
|7,777
|-8.6
|45,804
|50,319
|-9.0
|NISSAN GROUP
|JUNE
|JUNE
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2018
|2017
|% chg
|2018
|2017
|% chg
|TOTAL VEHICLE
|145,096
|143,328
|1.2
|780,695
|819,688
|-4.8
|Total Car
|65,194
|70,501
|-7.5
|345,134
|393,114
|-12.2
|Total Truck
|79,902
|72,827
|9.7
|435,561
|426,574
|2.1
|Selling days
|27
|26
|154
|152