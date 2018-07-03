Nissan Group reports June 2018 U.S. sales

Nissan Group today announced total U.S. sales for June 2018 of 145,096 units, an increase of 1 percent compared to the previous year. This marks a June record.

Nissan highlights:

Nissan Division sales set a June record at 134,398 units, an increase of 3 percent.

Combined sales of Nissan crossovers, trucks and SUVs set a June record, up 12 percent.

Nissan Rogue crossover set a June record with sales of 37,004 units, up 8 percent.

Murano crossover sales increased 59 percent to 8,806 units, setting a June record.

Armada SUV sales rose 129 percent to 5,434 units. It was Armada’s best-ever month.

NV200 sales set a June record with sales of 1,717 units, up 2 percent.

*INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI’s June sales performance, please visit INFINITINews.com.

NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. June 2018 had 27 selling days, while June 2017 had 26 selling days.

NISSAN DIVISION JUNE JUNE Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2018 2017 % chg 2018 2017 % chg Nissan Division Total 134,398 131,057 2.5 708,525 740,545 -4.3 Versa 7,745 8,155 -5.0 45,684 56,558 -19.2 Sentra 20,572 22,534 -8.7 115,676 112,574 2.8 Altima 26,956 28,042 -3.9 123,792 146,284 -15.4 Maxima 4,504 4,410 2.1 24,052 31,519 -23.7 LEAF 1,367 1,506 -9.2 6,659 7,248 -8.1 Juke 41 893 -95.4 652 7,245 -91.0 370Z 363 405 -10.4 1,949 2,489 -21.7 GT-R 60 62 -3.2 304 373 -18.5 Total Car 61,608 66,007 -6.7 318,768 364,290 -12.5 Kicks 563 0 563 0 Frontier 6,856 8,144 -15.8 41,701 37,813 10.3 Titan 4,121 4,199 -1.9 23,294 24,464 -4.8 Xterra 0 0 n/a 0 1 -100.0 Pathfinder 6,736 6,578 2.4 33,702 45,467 -25.9 Armada 5,434 2,370 129.3 18,445 14,155 30.3 Rogue 37,004 34,349 7.7 215,202 195,689 10.0 Murano 8,806 5,534 59.1 38,800 34,696 11.8 Quest 0 502 -100.0 2 4,921 -100.0 NV 1,553 1,688 -8.0 8,248 9,447 -12.7 NV200 1,717 1,686 1.8 9,800 9,602 2.1 Total Truck 72,790 65,050 11.9 389,757 376,255 3.6 North American produced 104,749 103,996 0.7 537,752 582,956 -7.8 Car 61,144 64,647 -5.4 315,863 354,183 -10.8 Truck 43,605 39,349 10.8 221,889 228,773 -3.0 Import 29,649 27,061 9.6 170,773 157,589 8.4 Car 464 1,360 -65.9 2,905 10,107 -71.3 Truck 29,185 25,701 13.6 167,868 147,482 13.8

INFINITI JUNE JUNE Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2018 2017 % chg 2018 2017 % chg Infiniti Total 10,698 12,271 -12.8 72,170 79,143 -8.8 Infiniti Q50 2,631 3,224 -18.4 19,157 19,603 -2.3 Infiniti Q60 591 851 -30.6 4,692 5,938 -21.0 Infiniti Q70 364 419 -13.1 2,517 3,283 -23.3 Infiniti QX30 656 726 -9.6 4,814 9,393 -48.7 Infiniti QX50 1,710 1,210 41.3 9,066 7,955 14.0 Infiniti QX60 3,382 3,358 0.7 22,176 18,279 21.3 Infiniti QX70 65 678 -90.4 806 4,772 -83.1 Infiniti QX80 1,299 1,805 -28.0 8,942 9,920 -9.9 Total Car 3,586 4,494 -20.2 26,366 28,824 -8.5 Total Truck 7,112 7,777 -8.6 45,804 50,319 -9.0