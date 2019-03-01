Nissan Group reports February 2019 U.S. sales

   March 1, 2019

Nissan Group announced total U.S. sales for February 2019 of 114,342 units, a decrease of 12 percent compared to the prior year.

Nissan highlights:

  • NV commercial van sales were 1,439 units, up 26 percent to achieve a February record.
  • Armada SUV sales rose 25 percent to 3,190 units.
  • Versa sales rose 3 percent in February to 7,410 units.

*INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI’s February sales performance, please visit INFINITINews.com.

