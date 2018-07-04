Nissan Group reports best month ever with June 2018 Canadian sales

Today, Nissan Group announced total Canadian sales of 16,330 units in June 2018, an increase of 2.0 per cent and an all-time monthly sales record.
The Nissan and INFINITI Divisions also recorded their best month of sales ever. The Nissan Division sold 14,932 units in June, an increase of 0.9 per cent year-over-year. The INFINITI Division sold 1,398 vehicles, an increase of 16.3 per cent.
|June 2018
|June 2017
|% Change
|Nissan Group Total Sales (units)
|16,330
|16,002
|+2.0%
|Nissan Division sales
|14,932
|14,800
|+0.9%
|INFINITI sales*
|1,398
|1,202
|+16.3%
Nissan Division highlights:
- Nissan’s best-selling vehicle in Canada, the Rogue crossover, continues to achieve strong sales, with 4,342 vehicles sold in June.
- Following a record-setting May while celebrating its first full year of sales, the Nissan Qashqai compact crossover saw substantial growth in June with 2,150 vehicles sold, a new all-time record. It continues to be the second best-selling model in the Nissan lineup.
- The all-new 2018 Nissan LEAF electric vehicle set a June sales record with 492 units sold. In May, after only four months of sales, the LEAF achieved its best calendar year results ever. Strong sales in June contributed to 2,408 LEAFs sold during the calendar year-to-date.
- The all-new 2018 Nissan Kicks compact crossover had a strong first full month of sales with 609 vehicles sold.
- Also recording its best June ever, the TITAN full-size pickup truck reached 684 units sold, an increase of 61.3 per cent over 2017.
- The Armada full-size sport utility vehicle also had a strong month of sales, recording a best June ever with 156 units sold, an increase of 16.4 per cent from last year.
INFINITI highlights:
- The QX60 luxury crossover had a record breaking month with its best month of sales ever, with 567 units sold. It retained its top spot as INFINITI’s best-selling vehicle.
- After making its market debut mid-month, the all-new 2019 QX50 luxury crossover recorded its best June ever with 335 units sold.
- The refreshed QX80 full-size luxury sport utility vehicle’s sales increased 13.7 per cent to 83 units.
|NISSAN DIVISION SALES
|June
|June
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2018
|2017
|% Change
|2018
|2017
|% Change
|Nissan Division Total
|14,932
|14,800
|0.9
|70,611
|68,796
|2.6
|Micra
|590
|1,074
|-45.1
|3,310
|4,456
|-25.7
|Versa Note
|688
|898
|-23.4
|3,889
|4,436
|-12.3
|LEAF™
|492
|125
|293.6
|2,408
|711
|238.7
|Qashqai
|2,150
|814
|164.1
|9,257
|1,005
|821.1
|Kicks
|609
|–
|–
|615
|–
|–
|Sentra
|1,636
|1,651
|-0.9
|6,603
|8,241
|-19.9
|Altima
|612
|789
|-22.4
|3,509
|4,472
|-21.5
|Maxima
|159
|175
|-9.1
|764
|1,231
|-37.9
|370Z
|160
|140
|14.3
|432
|518
|-16.6
|GT-R
|12
|10
|20.0
|42
|77
|-45.5
|Total Car
|7,108
|5,943
|19.6
|30,829
|26,517
|16.3
|Frontier
|377
|575
|-34.4
|2,176
|2,293
|-5.1
|Rogue
|4,342
|4,450
|-2.4
|22,404
|22,618
|-0.9
|Pathfinder
|618
|1,229
|-49.7
|3,524
|5,812
|-39.4
|Murano
|1,415
|1,840
|-23.1
|6,917
|7,286
|-5.1
|Armada
|156
|134
|16.4
|786
|597
|31.7
|Titan
|684
|424
|61.3
|2,695
|2,376
|13.4
|NV
|67
|59
|13.6
|425
|328
|29.6
|NV200
|165
|146
|13.0
|855
|969
|-11.8
|Total Truck
|7,824
|8,857
|-11.7
|39,782
|42,279
|-5.9
|INFINITI DIVISION SALES
|June
|June
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2018
|2017
|% Change
|2018
|2017
|% Change
|INFINITI Division Total
|1,398
|1,202
|16.3
|5,938
|6,140
|-3.3
|Q50
|225
|220
|2.3
|1,409
|1,131
|24.6
|Q60
|86
|98
|-12.2
|541
|638
|-15.2
|Q70
|7
|8
|-12.5
|33
|47
|-29.8
|Total Car
|318
|326
|-2.5
|1,983
|1,816
|9.2
|QX30
|39
|108
|-63.9
|204
|661
|-69.1
|QX50
|335
|153
|119.0
|790
|930
|-15.1
|QX60
|567
|495
|14.5
|1,957
|2,125
|-7.9
|QX70
|56
|47
|19.1
|370
|194
|90.7
|QX80
|83
|73
|13.7
|634
|414
|53.1
|Total Truck
|1,080
|876
|23.3
|3,955
|4,324
|-8.5
|COMBINED NISSAN AND INFINITI SALES
|June
|June
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2018
|2017
|% Change
|2018
|2017
|% Change
|TOTAL VEHICLE
|16,330
|16,002
|2.0
|76,549
|74,936
|2.2
|Total Car
|7,426
|6,269
|18.5
|32,812
|28,333
|15.8
|Total Truck
|8,904
|9,733
|-8.5
|43,737
|46,603
|-6.1