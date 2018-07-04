Nissan Group reports best month ever with June 2018 Canadian sales

Today, Nissan Group announced total Canadian sales of 16,330 units in June 2018, an increase of 2.0 per cent and an all-time monthly sales record.

The Nissan and INFINITI Divisions also recorded their best month of sales ever. The Nissan Division sold 14,932 units in June, an increase of 0.9 per cent year-over-year. The INFINITI Division sold 1,398 vehicles, an increase of 16.3 per cent.

June 2018 June 2017 % Change Nissan Group Total Sales (units) 16,330 16,002 +2.0% Nissan Division sales 14,932 14,800 +0.9% INFINITI sales* 1,398 1,202 +16.3%

Nissan Division highlights:

Nissan’s best-selling vehicle in Canada, the Rogue crossover, continues to achieve strong sales, with 4,342 vehicles sold in June.

Following a record-setting May while celebrating its first full year of sales, the Nissan Qashqai compact crossover saw substantial growth in June with 2,150 vehicles sold, a new all-time record. It continues to be the second best-selling model in the Nissan lineup.

The all-new 2018 Nissan LEAF electric vehicle set a June sales record with 492 units sold. In May, after only four months of sales, the LEAF achieved its best calendar year results ever. Strong sales in June contributed to 2,408 LEAFs sold during the calendar year-to-date.

The all-new 2018 Nissan Kicks compact crossover had a strong first full month of sales with 609 vehicles sold.

Also recording its best June ever, the TITAN full-size pickup truck reached 684 units sold, an increase of 61.3 per cent over 2017.

The Armada full-size sport utility vehicle also had a strong month of sales, recording a best June ever with 156 units sold, an increase of 16.4 per cent from last year.

INFINITI highlights:

The QX60 luxury crossover had a record breaking month with its best month of sales ever, with 567 units sold. It retained its top spot as INFINITI’s best-selling vehicle.

After making its market debut mid-month, the all-new 2019 QX50 luxury crossover recorded its best June ever with 335 units sold.

The refreshed QX80 full-size luxury sport utility vehicle’s sales increased 13.7 per cent to 83 units.

NISSAN DIVISION SALES June June Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2018 2017 % Change 2018 2017 % Change Nissan Division Total 14,932 14,800 0.9 70,611 68,796 2.6 Micra 590 1,074 -45.1 3,310 4,456 -25.7 Versa Note 688 898 -23.4 3,889 4,436 -12.3 LEAF™ 492 125 293.6 2,408 711 238.7 Qashqai 2,150 814 164.1 9,257 1,005 821.1 Kicks 609 – – 615 – – Sentra 1,636 1,651 -0.9 6,603 8,241 -19.9 Altima 612 789 -22.4 3,509 4,472 -21.5 Maxima 159 175 -9.1 764 1,231 -37.9 370Z 160 140 14.3 432 518 -16.6 GT-R 12 10 20.0 42 77 -45.5 Total Car 7,108 5,943 19.6 30,829 26,517 16.3 Frontier 377 575 -34.4 2,176 2,293 -5.1 Rogue 4,342 4,450 -2.4 22,404 22,618 -0.9 Pathfinder 618 1,229 -49.7 3,524 5,812 -39.4 Murano 1,415 1,840 -23.1 6,917 7,286 -5.1 Armada 156 134 16.4 786 597 31.7 Titan 684 424 61.3 2,695 2,376 13.4 NV 67 59 13.6 425 328 29.6 NV200 165 146 13.0 855 969 -11.8 Total Truck 7,824 8,857 -11.7 39,782 42,279 -5.9 INFINITI DIVISION SALES June June Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2018 2017 % Change 2018 2017 % Change INFINITI Division Total 1,398 1,202 16.3 5,938 6,140 -3.3 Q50 225 220 2.3 1,409 1,131 24.6 Q60 86 98 -12.2 541 638 -15.2 Q70 7 8 -12.5 33 47 -29.8 Total Car 318 326 -2.5 1,983 1,816 9.2 QX30 39 108 -63.9 204 661 -69.1 QX50 335 153 119.0 790 930 -15.1 QX60 567 495 14.5 1,957 2,125 -7.9 QX70 56 47 19.1 370 194 90.7 QX80 83 73 13.7 634 414 53.1 Total Truck 1,080 876 23.3 3,955 4,324 -8.5 COMBINED NISSAN AND INFINITI SALES June June Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2018 2017 % Change 2018 2017 % Change TOTAL VEHICLE 16,330 16,002 2.0 76,549 74,936 2.2 Total Car 7,426 6,269 18.5 32,812 28,333 15.8 Total Truck 8,904 9,733 -8.5 43,737 46,603 -6.1

