Nissan Group reports April 2018 U.S. sales

May 1, 2018

   April 2018 April 2017 % Change
Nissan Group Total sales (units) 87,764 121,998 -28.1
Nissan Division sales 78,804 111,201 -29.1
INFINITI sales* 8,960 10,797 -17

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nissan Group today announced total U.S. sales for April 2018 of 87,764 units, a decrease of 28% compared to the previous year.

Nissan highlights:

  • Nissan LEAF all-electric vehicle sales increased 10% to 1,171 units.
  • Several key models have shown strong gains in 2018: Rogue (+9%), Armada (+16%) and Frontier (+27%)

*INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI’s April sales performance, please visit INFINITINews.com.

NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. April 2018 had 24 selling days, while April 2017 had 26 selling days.

NISSAN DIVISION APRIL APRIL Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD
  2018 2017 % chg 2018 2017 % chg
             
Nissan Division Total 78,804 111,201 -29.1 453,920 484,531 -6.3
Versa 5,998 8,322 -27.9 31,363 39,397 -20.4
Sentra 16,999 20,255 -16.1 77,001 71,669 7.4
Altima 10,400 20,263 -48.7 73,806 94,248 -21.7
Maxima 2,100 5,564 -62.3 15,854 21,161 -25.1
LEAF 1,171 1,063 10.2 3,716 4,350 -14.6
Juke 83 986 -91.6 539 5,074 -89.4
370Z 260 389 -33.2 1,243 1,637 -24.1
GT-R 35 51 -31.4 170 246 -30.9
Total Car 37,046 56,893 -34.9 203,692 237,782 -14.3
Frontier 5,082 6,347 -19.9 27,907 21,913 27.4
Titan 2,670 4,033 -33.8 15,394 15,328 0.4
Xterra 0 0 n/a 0 1 -100.0
Pathfinder 2,741 5,712 -52.0 20,847 32,432 -35.7
Armada 1,713 2,007 -14.6 10,795 9,298 16.1
Rogue 23,331 27,386 -14.8 139,785 128,807 8.5
Murano 3,391 5,504 -38.4 24,113 22,753 6.0
Quest 0 165 -100.0 2 4,035 -100.0
NV 1,225 1,457 -15.9 4,993 5,990 -16.6
NV200 1,605 1,697 -5.4 6,392 6,192 3.2
Total Truck 41,758 54,308 -23.1 250,228 246,749 1.4
             
INFINITI APRIL APRIL Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD
  2018 2017 % chg 2018 2017 % chg
             
Infiniti Total 8,960 10,797 -17.0 49,847 54,358 -8.3
Infiniti Q50 1,880 2,559 -26.5 13,581 13,009 4.4
Infiniti Q60 650 744 -12.6 3,253 4,115 -20.9
Infiniti Q70 272 443 -38.6 1,763 2,405 -26.7
Infiniti QX30 671 1,208 -44.5 3,486 7,740 -55.0
Infiniti QX50 1,413 1,197 18.0 5,497 5,515 -0.3
Infiniti QX60 3,052 2,804 8.8 15,076 11,472 31.4
Infiniti QX70 102 506 -79.8 672 3,411 -80.3
Infiniti QX80 920 1,336 -31.1 6,519 6,691 -2.6
Total Car 2,802 3,746 -25.2 18,597 19,529 -4.8
Total Truck 6,158 7,051 -12.7 31,250 34,829 -10.3
             
NISSAN GROUP APRIL APRIL Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD
  2018 2017 % chg 2018 2017 % chg
             
TOTAL VEHICLE 87,764 121,998 -28.1 503,767 538,889 -6.5
Total Car 39,848 60,639 -34.3 222,289 257,311 -13.6
Total Truck 47,916 61,359 -21.9 281,478 281,578 0.0
Selling days 24 26   101 101  

 

