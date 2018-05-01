Nissan Group reports April 2018 U.S. sales

April 2018 April 2017 % Change Nissan Group Total sales (units) 87,764 121,998 -28.1 Nissan Division sales 78,804 111,201 -29.1 INFINITI sales* 8,960 10,797 -17

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nissan Group today announced total U.S. sales for April 2018 of 87,764 units, a decrease of 28% compared to the previous year.

Nissan highlights:

Nissan LEAF all-electric vehicle sales increased 10% to 1,171 units.

Several key models have shown strong gains in 2018: Rogue (+9%), Armada (+16%) and Frontier (+27%)

*INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI’s April sales performance, please visit INFINITINews.com.

NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. April 2018 had 24 selling days, while April 2017 had 26 selling days.