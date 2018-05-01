Nissan Group reports April 2018 U.S. sales

|April 2018
|April 2017
|% Change
|Nissan Group Total sales (units)
|87,764
|121,998
|-28.1
|Nissan Division sales
|78,804
|111,201
|-29.1
|INFINITI sales*
|8,960
|10,797
|-17
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nissan Group today announced total U.S. sales for April 2018 of 87,764 units, a decrease of 28% compared to the previous year.
Nissan highlights:
- Nissan LEAF all-electric vehicle sales increased 10% to 1,171 units.
- Several key models have shown strong gains in 2018: Rogue (+9%), Armada (+16%) and Frontier (+27%)
*INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI’s April sales performance, please visit INFINITINews.com.
NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. April 2018 had 24 selling days, while April 2017 had 26 selling days.
|NISSAN DIVISION
|APRIL
|APRIL
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2018
|2017
|% chg
|2018
|2017
|% chg
|Nissan Division Total
|78,804
|111,201
|-29.1
|453,920
|484,531
|-6.3
|Versa
|5,998
|8,322
|-27.9
|31,363
|39,397
|-20.4
|Sentra
|16,999
|20,255
|-16.1
|77,001
|71,669
|7.4
|Altima
|10,400
|20,263
|-48.7
|73,806
|94,248
|-21.7
|Maxima
|2,100
|5,564
|-62.3
|15,854
|21,161
|-25.1
|LEAF
|1,171
|1,063
|10.2
|3,716
|4,350
|-14.6
|Juke
|83
|986
|-91.6
|539
|5,074
|-89.4
|370Z
|260
|389
|-33.2
|1,243
|1,637
|-24.1
|GT-R
|35
|51
|-31.4
|170
|246
|-30.9
|Total Car
|37,046
|56,893
|-34.9
|203,692
|237,782
|-14.3
|Frontier
|5,082
|6,347
|-19.9
|27,907
|21,913
|27.4
|Titan
|2,670
|4,033
|-33.8
|15,394
|15,328
|0.4
|Xterra
|0
|0
|n/a
|0
|1
|-100.0
|Pathfinder
|2,741
|5,712
|-52.0
|20,847
|32,432
|-35.7
|Armada
|1,713
|2,007
|-14.6
|10,795
|9,298
|16.1
|Rogue
|23,331
|27,386
|-14.8
|139,785
|128,807
|8.5
|Murano
|3,391
|5,504
|-38.4
|24,113
|22,753
|6.0
|Quest
|0
|165
|-100.0
|2
|4,035
|-100.0
|NV
|1,225
|1,457
|-15.9
|4,993
|5,990
|-16.6
|NV200
|1,605
|1,697
|-5.4
|6,392
|6,192
|3.2
|Total Truck
|41,758
|54,308
|-23.1
|250,228
|246,749
|1.4
|INFINITI
|APRIL
|APRIL
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2018
|2017
|% chg
|2018
|2017
|% chg
|Infiniti Total
|8,960
|10,797
|-17.0
|49,847
|54,358
|-8.3
|Infiniti Q50
|1,880
|2,559
|-26.5
|13,581
|13,009
|4.4
|Infiniti Q60
|650
|744
|-12.6
|3,253
|4,115
|-20.9
|Infiniti Q70
|272
|443
|-38.6
|1,763
|2,405
|-26.7
|Infiniti QX30
|671
|1,208
|-44.5
|3,486
|7,740
|-55.0
|Infiniti QX50
|1,413
|1,197
|18.0
|5,497
|5,515
|-0.3
|Infiniti QX60
|3,052
|2,804
|8.8
|15,076
|11,472
|31.4
|Infiniti QX70
|102
|506
|-79.8
|672
|3,411
|-80.3
|Infiniti QX80
|920
|1,336
|-31.1
|6,519
|6,691
|-2.6
|Total Car
|2,802
|3,746
|-25.2
|18,597
|19,529
|-4.8
|Total Truck
|6,158
|7,051
|-12.7
|31,250
|34,829
|-10.3
|NISSAN GROUP
|APRIL
|APRIL
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2018
|2017
|% chg
|2018
|2017
|% chg
|TOTAL VEHICLE
|87,764
|121,998
|-28.1
|503,767
|538,889
|-6.5
|Total Car
|39,848
|60,639
|-34.3
|222,289
|257,311
|-13.6
|Total Truck
|47,916
|61,359
|-21.9
|281,478
|281,578
|0.0
|Selling days
|24
|26
|101
|101