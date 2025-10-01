Nissan Group reports 2025 third-quarter U.S. sales

Nissan Group announced total U.S. third-quarter (July - September) sales for 2025 of 223,377 units, an increase of 5.3% versus the prior year

2025 2024 % change Third-quarter (July – Sept.) total sales (units) 223,377 212,068 +5.3% Nissan Division sales 210,226 197,528 +6.4% INFINITI sales* 13,151 14,540 -9.6% Calendar year-to-date total sales (units) 711,903 701,524 +1.5% Nissan Division sales 673,260 658,957 +2.2% INFINITI sales* 38,643 42,567 -9.2%

Nissan Group announced total U.S. third-quarter (July – September) sales for 2025 of 223,377 units, an increase of 5.3% versus the prior year.

SUVs and trucks led the charge this quarter, fueled by competitive pricing, refreshed designs and a suite of consumer-focused features that resonate strongly with today’s buyers.

Nissan division third-quarter 2025 highlights:

Sales of the Nissan Murano crossover were up 167.5% year-over-year for the quarter.

Sales of the Nissan Kicks compact crossover were up 37% year-over-year for the quarter, setting a new all-time record since the model’s launch.

Sales of the Nissan Pathfinder SUV were up 33.2% year-over-year for the quarter.

Sales of the Nissan Armada SUV were up 24% year-over-year for the quarter.

Sales of the Nissan Frontier pickup were up 19.2% year-over-year for the quarter.

Sales of the Nissan Rogue crossover were up 8.9% year-over-year for the quarter.

As the fourth quarter kicks off, Nissan is raising the bar for innovation and affordability with the arrival of two all-new models:

The 2026 Nissan LEAF, arriving this fall, makes a bold statement with refreshed styling, effortless ownership, and a fun-to-drive spirit—all starting at an MSRP of $29,990 1 , the lowest of any new EV currently on sale in the U.S. 2

, the lowest of any new EV currently on sale in the U.S. The 2026 Nissan Sentra follows closely behind, reimagining the compact sedan with a sleek, futuristic design, advanced technologies that enhance everyday life and exceptional value that sets a new benchmark in its class.

*INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI’s Third-quarter sales performance, please visit INFINITINews.com.

NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates quarterly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. Third-quarter 2025 had 77 selling days and third-quarter 2024 had 76 selling days.

Nissan division

Qtr: Jul-25 to Sep-25

CY2025 Qtr: Jul-24 to Sep-24

CY2024 % chg (units) % chg (DSR) 2025 2024 % chg Nissan Division Total 210,226 197,528 6.4 5.0 673,260 658,957 2.2 Versa 10,844 11,490 -5.6 -6.8 41,463 29,302 41.5 Sentra 40,218 34,704 15.9 14.4 125,741 123,732 1.6 Altima 14,187 26,783 -47.0 -47.7 76,294 86,679 -12.0 Maxima 0 108 -100.0 -100.0 13 920 -98.6 LEAF 724 4,514 -84.0 -84.2 4,649 7,581 -38.7 Juke 0 0 N.A. N.A. 0 0 N.A. Z 1,033 718 43.9 42.0 4,822 2,175 121.7 GT-R 2 34 -94.1 -94.2 39 185 -78.9 Total Car 67,008 78,351 -14.5 -15.6 253,021 250,574 1.0 Kicks 26,244 19,153 37.0 35.2 76,638 52,144 47.0 Frontier 17,032 14,294 19.2 17.6 47,630 54,257 -12.2 Titan 118 3,976 -97.0 -97.1 2,024 12,185 -83.4 Pathfinder 25,744 19,330 33.2 31.5 72,285 58,896 22.7 Armada 4,437 3,578 24.0 22.4 12,609 12,411 1.6 Rogue 52,261 47,996 8.9 7.5 161,824 189,156 -14.4 Ariya 3,210 5,552 -42.2 -42.9 14,829 14,897 -0.5 Murano 14,172 5,298 167.5 164.0 32,400 14,437 124.4 Total Truck 143,218 119,177 20.2 18.6 420,239 408,383 2.9 North American produced 184,936 166,605 11.0 9.6 581,558 553,473 5.1 Car 65,973 77,599 -15.0 -16.1 248,160 248,214 0.0 Truck 118,963 89,006 33.7 31.9 333,398 305,529 9.1 Import 25,290 30,923 -18.2 -19.3 91,702 105,484 -13.1 Car 1035 752 37.6 35.8 4,861 2,360 106.0 Truck 24,255 30,171 -19.6 -20.7 86,841 103,124 -15.8

Infiniti

Qtr: Jul-25 to Sep-25 Qtr: Jul-24 to Sep-24 Quarterly Quarterly CYTD CYTD CYTD CY2025 CY2024 % chg (units) % chg (DSR) 2025 2024 % chg Infiniti Division Total 13,151 14,540 -9.6 -10.7 38,643 42,567 -9.2 Infiniti Q50 28 1,299 -97.8 -97.9 528 4,138 -87.2 Infiniti Q60 0 3 -100.0 -100.0 0 51 -100.0 Infiniti Q70 0 0 N.A. N.A. 0 0 N.A. Infiniti QX30 0 0 N.A. N.A. 0 0 N.A. Infiniti QX50 1,425 2,721 -47.6 -48.3 4,994 7,877 -36.6 Infiniti QX55 550 882 -37.6 -38.5 1,931 2,736 -29.4 Infiniti QX60 8,135 6,941 17.2 15.7 21,241 20,355 4.4 Infiniti QX70 0 0 N.A. N.A. 0 0 N.A. Infiniti QX80 3,013 2,694 11.8 10.4 9,949 7,410 34.3 Total Car 28 1,302 -97.8 -97.9 528 4,189 -87.4 Total Truck 13,123 13,238 -0.9 -2.2 38,115 38,378 -0.7

Nissan Group

Qtr: Jul-25 to Sep-25 Qtr: Jul-24 to Sep-24 Quarterly Quarterly CYTD CYTD CYTD CY2025 CY2024 % chg (units) % chg (DSR) 2025 2024 % chg Total vehicle 223,377 212,068 5.3 4.0 711,903 701,524 1.5 Total Car 67,036 79,653 -15.8 -16.9 253,549 254,763 -0.5 Total Truck 156,341 132,415 18.1 16.5 458,354 446,761 2.6 Selling days 77 76 229 230

SOURCE: Nissan