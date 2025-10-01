Nissan Group reports 2025 third-quarter U.S. sales

|
2025
|
2024
|
% change
|
Third-quarter (July – Sept.) total sales (units)
|
223,377
|
212,068
|
+5.3%
|
Nissan Division sales
|
210,226
|
197,528
|
+6.4%
|
INFINITI sales*
|
13,151
|
14,540
|
-9.6%
|
|
|
|
Calendar year-to-date total sales (units)
|
711,903
|
701,524
|
+1.5%
|
Nissan Division sales
|
673,260
|
658,957
|
+2.2%
|
INFINITI sales*
|
38,643
|
42,567
|
-9.2%
Nissan Group announced total U.S. third-quarter (July – September) sales for 2025 of 223,377 units, an increase of 5.3% versus the prior year.
SUVs and trucks led the charge this quarter, fueled by competitive pricing, refreshed designs and a suite of consumer-focused features that resonate strongly with today’s buyers.
Nissan division third-quarter 2025 highlights:
- Sales of the Nissan Murano crossover were up 167.5% year-over-year for the quarter.
- Sales of the Nissan Kicks compact crossover were up 37% year-over-year for the quarter, setting a new all-time record since the model’s launch.
- Sales of the Nissan Pathfinder SUV were up 33.2% year-over-year for the quarter.
- Sales of the Nissan Armada SUV were up 24% year-over-year for the quarter.
- Sales of the Nissan Frontier pickup were up 19.2% year-over-year for the quarter.
- Sales of the Nissan Rogue crossover were up 8.9% year-over-year for the quarter.
As the fourth quarter kicks off, Nissan is raising the bar for innovation and affordability with the arrival of two all-new models:
- The 2026 Nissan LEAF, arriving this fall, makes a bold statement with refreshed styling, effortless ownership, and a fun-to-drive spirit—all starting at an MSRP of $29,9901, the lowest of any new EV currently on sale in the U.S.2
- The 2026 Nissan Sentra follows closely behind, reimagining the compact sedan with a sleek, futuristic design, advanced technologies that enhance everyday life and exceptional value that sets a new benchmark in its class.
*INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI’s Third-quarter sales performance, please visit INFINITINews.com.
NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates quarterly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. Third-quarter 2025 had 77 selling days and third-quarter 2024 had 76 selling days.
Nissan division
|Qtr: Jul-25 to Sep-25
CY2025
|Qtr: Jul-24 to Sep-24
CY2024
|% chg (units)
|% chg (DSR)
|2025
|2024
|% chg
|Nissan Division Total
|210,226
|197,528
|6.4
|5.0
|673,260
|658,957
|2.2
|Versa
|10,844
|11,490
|-5.6
|-6.8
|41,463
|29,302
|41.5
|Sentra
|40,218
|34,704
|15.9
|14.4
|125,741
|123,732
|1.6
|Altima
|14,187
|26,783
|-47.0
|-47.7
|76,294
|86,679
|-12.0
|Maxima
|0
|108
|-100.0
|-100.0
|13
|920
|-98.6
|LEAF
|724
|4,514
|-84.0
|-84.2
|4,649
|7,581
|-38.7
|Juke
|0
|0
|N.A.
|N.A.
|0
|0
|N.A.
|Z
|1,033
|718
|43.9
|42.0
|4,822
|2,175
|121.7
|GT-R
|2
|34
|-94.1
|-94.2
|39
|185
|-78.9
|Total Car
|67,008
|78,351
|-14.5
|-15.6
|253,021
|250,574
|1.0
|Kicks
|26,244
|19,153
|37.0
|35.2
|76,638
|52,144
|47.0
|Frontier
|17,032
|14,294
|19.2
|17.6
|47,630
|54,257
|-12.2
|Titan
|118
|3,976
|-97.0
|-97.1
|2,024
|12,185
|-83.4
|Pathfinder
|25,744
|19,330
|33.2
|31.5
|72,285
|58,896
|22.7
|Armada
|4,437
|3,578
|24.0
|22.4
|12,609
|12,411
|1.6
|Rogue
|52,261
|47,996
|8.9
|7.5
|161,824
|189,156
|-14.4
|Ariya
|3,210
|5,552
|-42.2
|-42.9
|14,829
|14,897
|-0.5
|Murano
|14,172
|5,298
|167.5
|164.0
|32,400
|14,437
|124.4
|Total Truck
|143,218
|119,177
|20.2
|18.6
|420,239
|408,383
|2.9
|North American produced
|184,936
|166,605
|11.0
|9.6
|581,558
|553,473
|5.1
|Car
|65,973
|77,599
|-15.0
|-16.1
|248,160
|248,214
|0.0
|Truck
|118,963
|89,006
|33.7
|31.9
|333,398
|305,529
|9.1
|Import
|25,290
|30,923
|-18.2
|-19.3
|91,702
|105,484
|-13.1
|Car
|1035
|752
|37.6
|35.8
|4,861
|2,360
|106.0
|Truck
|24,255
|30,171
|-19.6
|-20.7
|86,841
|103,124
|-15.8
Infiniti
|Qtr: Jul-25 to Sep-25
|Qtr: Jul-24 to Sep-24
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CY2025
|CY2024
|% chg (units)
|% chg (DSR)
|2025
|2024
|% chg
|Infiniti Division Total
|13,151
|14,540
|-9.6
|-10.7
|38,643
|42,567
|-9.2
|Infiniti Q50
|28
|1,299
|-97.8
|-97.9
|528
|4,138
|-87.2
|Infiniti Q60
|0
|3
|-100.0
|-100.0
|0
|51
|-100.0
|Infiniti Q70
|0
|0
|N.A.
|N.A.
|0
|0
|N.A.
|Infiniti QX30
|0
|0
|N.A.
|N.A.
|0
|0
|N.A.
|Infiniti QX50
|1,425
|2,721
|-47.6
|-48.3
|4,994
|7,877
|-36.6
|Infiniti QX55
|550
|882
|-37.6
|-38.5
|1,931
|2,736
|-29.4
|Infiniti QX60
|8,135
|6,941
|17.2
|15.7
|21,241
|20,355
|4.4
|Infiniti QX70
|0
|0
|N.A.
|N.A.
|0
|0
|N.A.
|Infiniti QX80
|3,013
|2,694
|11.8
|10.4
|9,949
|7,410
|34.3
|Total Car
|28
|1,302
|-97.8
|-97.9
|528
|4,189
|-87.4
|Total Truck
|13,123
|13,238
|-0.9
|-2.2
|38,115
|38,378
|-0.7
Nissan Group
|Qtr: Jul-25 to Sep-25
|Qtr: Jul-24 to Sep-24
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CY2025
|CY2024
|% chg (units)
|% chg (DSR)
|2025
|2024
|% chg
|Total vehicle
|223,377
|212,068
|5.3
|4.0
|711,903
|701,524
|1.5
|Total Car
|67,036
|79,653
|-15.8
|-16.9
|253,549
|254,763
|-0.5
|Total Truck
|156,341
|132,415
|18.1
|16.5
|458,354
|446,761
|2.6
|Selling days
|77
|76
|229
|230
SOURCE: Nissan