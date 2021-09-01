Nissan goes fully electrified at Fully Charged Outside 2021

UK public debut of all-new Nissan Ariya electric crossover

Nissan is delighted to be attending Fully Charged Outside 2021 both as a major exhibitor and sponsor of the Gigatheatre, which plays host to an extensive programme of electrifying content for an audience of up to 1000.

Nissan will have a dominant presence at the show, with a substantial brand showcase positioned at the entrance of the showground. Comprising four distinct zones each will communicate a part of Nissan’s electrification narrative.

The stand will feature the UK public debut of Ariya, Nissan’s all-new electric coupé crossover. Walk rounds by a product expert throughout the event will give visitors all they need to know about this futuristic next-generation Nissan EV.

Also on display will be a Nissan Formula E show car, with two racing simulators for attendees to experience the thrilling power of the 100% electric motorsport. The simulators will also be powered by a Nissan LEAF, demonstrating Vehicle-to-Home technology.

Further showcasing Nissan’s innovations in energy will be the ‘half LEAF’ show car; information on Nissan’s Energy Services partnerships with EON and EDF, and a display on Nissan EV36Zero, the recently announced £1 billion flagship Electric Vehicle (EV) Hub and world-first EV manufacturing ecosystem planned for Sunderland.

Lastly a test drive booking station will give visitors the opportunity to get behind the wheel of a Nissan LEAF or e-NV200 and experience all-electric driving for themselves.

In the show’s live theatres, Nissan is also pleased to be participating in the following panel discussions:

Friday 3rd September

12:15 – 12:45 – Gigatheatre – Company Cars: Is now the time to go electric? (Peter McDonald, Fleet Director, Nissan Motor (GB) Ltd.)

16:00 – 16:30 – Gigatheatre – Unlocking the potential of Electric Car Homes (Nic Thomas, Marketing Director, Nissan Motor (GB) Ltd.)

Saturday 4th September

14:00 – 14:30 – Megatheatre – Extreme Electric Vehicles (Tommaso Volpe, Global Motorsports Director, Nissan)

Sunday 5th September

13:45 – 14:15 – Gigatheatre – Disruptors – What’s the next big thing? (Andrew Humberstone, Managing Director, Nissan Motor (GB) Ltd.)

Nic Thomas, Marketing Director, Nissan Motor (GB) Ltd., commented; “We’re thrilled to be showcasing Nissan’s exciting electric products and innovations, including the eagerly anticipated all-new Nissan Ariya. We’re going to give show visitors a real demonstration of the bold, daring and innovative future for our company – as well as getting hands-on with our market-leading electric vehicles you can buy today.”

Appealing to EV enthusiasts and fans of clean energy and new technologies, Fully Charged Outside is the largest UK consumer EV show taking place in 2021 with an expected audience of over 15,000 people across the three-day event.

