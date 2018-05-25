Nissan forum marks sales of 100,000 LEAF vehicles in Japan

Nissan commemorated the milestone of 100,000 Nissan LEAF sales in Japan today with a forum focused on the creation of a “zero-emission society.”

About 100 people, including local and prefectural government officials and company executives, participated in the Tokyo forum.

Nissan has sold more than 100,000 Nissan LEAF electric cars in Japan since the model was first introduced in 2010. A new generation of the zero-emission vehicle debuted in October 2017.

“100,000 Nissan LEAFs is just the beginning,” said Nissan Executive Vice President Daniele Schillaci. “Nissan LEAF drivers are incredibly loyal, and many will make their next vehicle purchase an EV also. Together with our customers, we’re committed to moving toward a zero-emission future.”

Nissan’s Senior Managing Officer Asako Hoshino added, “As electric vehicles continue to increase in popularity all over the world, we have the opportunity to create the ideal future of a ‘zero-emission society.’ As an EV pioneer, Nissan is committed to our electrification strategy, which reduces emissions.”

