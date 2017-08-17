Nissan to feature range of TITAN and TITAN XD trucks, accessories, customer incentives at 2017 Great American Trucking Show in Dallas

The Great American Trucking Show (GATS) will be a bit greater this year. For the first time in company history, Nissan will showcase a wide range of TITAN and TITAN XD pickups and accessories from August 24-26 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas. In addition, those who visit Nissan Booth 12045 will receive a Nissan Vehicle Purchase Program (VPP) Claim ID flyer to use toward a future purchase of nearly any Nissan vehicle, including TITAN and TITAN XD.

Recognized as one of Trade Show News Network’s Top 250 Trade Shows, The Great American Trucking Show is an interactive and all-encompassing public convention of trucking professionals. The show brings together more than 50,000 industry attendees from around the world representing truck, trailer, engine, component and parts manufacturers.

“With a full lineup of rugged Nissan commercial vehicles now on sale, it’s important to expand our reach to some of the nation’s best trade shows like GATS,” said Tiago Castro, director, Light Commercial Vehicles Sales & Marketing, Nissan North America, Inc. “We are excited to attend GATS for the first time with a range of tough and highly capable pickup trucks – and with each TITAN and TITAN XD featuring the industry’s best1 5-year/100,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, TITAN will feel right at home among the industry’s elite.”

Among the Nissan vehicles featured will be a modified TITAN PRO-4X Crew Cab outfitted with Nissan Genuine Parts and Accessories, a TITAN XD Diesel Single Cab with a 1960 Datsun 221 pickup loaded in the bed, a stock TITAN XD King Cab, TITAN XD Crew Cab and TITAN Single Cab – showcasing the broad scope of TITAN offerings now available.

These vehicles and more will be on display at Nissan Booth 12045.

For more information on Nissan trucks and the complete Nissan vehicle lineup, please visit www.nissannews.com.

