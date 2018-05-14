Nissan to expand ProPILOT technology to additional models

Nissan’s innovative ProPILOT* semi-autonomous driving system has been a hit with customers, with more than 120,000 vehicles featuring the technology sold globally. The availability of ProPILOT is now set to expand to additional models, including the Nissan Rogue Sport in the U.S. and the Qashqai in Canada, beginning in late 2018, as Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa said today during the company’s fiscal year 2017 financial results announcement.

The Rogue, including the Rogue Sport, is Nissan’s top-selling nameplate in the U.S. market.

ProPILOT is a hands-on driver-assist system that helps drivers stay centered in their lane, navigate stop-and-go traffic and maintain a set vehicle speed and distance to the vehicle ahead.

Nissan’s exclusive ProPILOT technology was originally introduced in 2016 in the Japanese-market Nissan Serena minivan. Since then, the technology has spread globally to vehicles such as the 100% electric new Nissan LEAF, the European-market Qashqai, the Japanese-market X-Trail and the U.S.-market Rogue. ProPILOT will also be featured on the upcoming all-new 2019 Nissan Altima sedan. Additional vehicles will adopt the technology in coming years, expanding to 20 models and 20 markets by the end of FY2022, as part of the company’s midterm plan, Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022.

“ProPILOT is an iconic technology for Nissan Intelligent Mobility, Nissan’s vision of how vehicles are powered, driven and integrated into society,” said Philippe Klein, Nissan’s chief planning officer. “Its acceptance by consumers has been beyond expectations, and we’re pleased to expand its availability to more popular models such as Altima, X-Trail and Rogue Sport.”

About ProPILOT

ProPILOT is the foundation for the autonomous vehicles of the future, helping drivers stay centered in their lane, navigate stop-and-go traffic and maintain a set vehicle speed and a set distance to the vehicle ahead. It’s all done with a simple, intuitive two-button operation. To activate the system, the driver simply pushes the ProPILOT button on the steering wheel and then sets the Intelligent Cruise Control when the desired speed is reached.

ProPILOT is designed to be more intuitive and user-friendly compared with other driver-assist technologies. It can potentially help lessen driver fatigue and create a more confident driving experience – especially for drivers who experience heavy highway traffic on a daily basis.

* Named ProPILOT Assist in the U.S.

About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, INFINITI and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2017, the company sold 5.77 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 11.9 trillion yen. On April 1, 2017, the company embarked on Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022, a six-year plan targeting a 30% increase in annualized revenues to 16.5 trillion yen by the end of fiscal 2022, along with cumulative free cash flow of 2.5 trillion yen. As part of Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022, the company plans to extend its leadership in electric vehicles, symbolized by the world’s best-selling all-electric vehicle in history, the Nissan LEAF. Nissan’s global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in six regions: Asia & Oceania; Africa, the Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America; and North America. Nissan has a global workforce of 247,500 and has been partnered with French manufacturer Renault since 1999. In 2016, Nissan acquired a 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors. Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi is today the world’s largest automotive partnership, with combined sales of more than 10.6 million vehicles in calendar year 2017.

