Nissan Europe appoints Arnaud Charpentier Vice President for Product Marketing

Nissan Europe announced today that Arnaud Charpentier has been appointed Vice President for Product Marketing, effective immediately.

Arnaud comes with 12 years’ experience within Nissan sales and marketing departments, starting from his first role as Dealer Performance Manager at Nissan France in 2007. Since 2017 he has been Sales Director for Nissan in France and previously spent 4 years at Nissan Brazil as Marketing Director. During his time there, he supported the Kicks launch and looked after the organisation and the participation of Nissan to the Olympic and Paralympic Games 2016.

In his new remit, Arnaud will be focussing on how to improve the brand positioning through Nissan Intelligent Mobility deployment as well as driving the sales performance in a sustainable way.

In Arnaud is passionate about travelling, and oenology and enjoys kite surfing. His favourite classic car is the 1963 Nissan Prince R380.

Arnaud is fluent in French, English Spanish and Portuguese and is based at Nissan’s European headquarters in Montigny-le-Bretonneux, south of Paris.

SOURCE: Nissan