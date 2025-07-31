NISSAN ENERGY Marketplace, powered by Electrum, launches to help customers install home energy solutions

New platform connects Nissan customers with energy products and vetted contractors for home electrification

Nissan is partnering with Electrum to launch the NISSAN ENERGY Marketplace, a new one-stop-shop that helps consumers research, purchase and install home energy solutions such as electric vehicle chargers, solar panels and battery storage.

The platform includes access to Electrum’s Energy Advisors, who help customers compare bids from a nationwide network of vetted contractors, identify available local, state and federal incentives and design a tailored solution that fits each home and budget.

“At Nissan, we’re building more than electric vehicles — we’re shaping a smarter energy future,” said Jonathan Miller, Director, EV Transformation, Nissan U.S. “With the NISSAN ENERGY Marketplace, customers can enhance their EV ownership experience with tools and support tailored to each household’s unique needs.”

“We are thrilled to bring our home electrification expertise to Nissan and support their EV owners on the path to a fully electrified lifestyle,” said Max Aram, CEO of Electrum. “Together, we are breaking down the barriers to home electrification, making it easier than ever for Nissan customers to harness clean energy and take charge of their energy future.”

This partnership supports Nissan’s broader commitment to EV adoption and energy innovation and also coincides with the US launch of the all-new 2026 Nissan LEAF later this year. With the new marketplace, customers can confidently install charging and energy infrastructure to support their vehicle and help reduce their carbon footprint.

The new Marketplace adds another element to NISSAN ENERGY initiatives, including the launch of the NISSAN ENERGY Charge Network1, which gives Nissan EV drivers seamless access to an expansive public charging network.

1 Public charging networks are provided by independent companies and are subject to their own respective policies, terms, and/or conditions, and are not within Nissan’s control. Should such independent companies terminate or restrict service or features, service or features may be suspended or terminated without notice or with no liability to Nissan or its partners or agents. Nissan is not responsible for associated costs (including additional equipment or equipment replacements/upgrades, if available) or other third party changes that may be required for connectivity with a charger station. Availability of charging stations not guaranteed.

SOURCE: Nissan